Alaska and the Three Gideons

So the world’s most immediate crisis is one day’s worse than it was pre-Alaska, because Alaska was the wrong meeting about the wrong thing.

Will there one day be a right meeting about a right thing?

Probably not, so long as we live in the world of the three Gordian knots:

(1) America sees itself as a Hegemon (although it actually isn’t), and its Foreign Policy, really its ONLY foreign policy, is dedicated to preserving its perceived Hegemony. So until that changes America can never, ever, be trusted to agree to anything, to do anything that is not designed in the long term to preserve its Hegemony.

(2) The world’s gravest and existential problems (climate change and freedom from oil, nuclear weapons, and inequality) need a commitment, at least by its three great powers, to supreme rationality and humanity. This needs a system of governance that is inclusive (I dont say “democratic,” since America and now Europe have irreparably tainted the concept of “democracy”), that draws on the very best minds of people who are socialized into the practice of putting their services and energies to the benefit of the greatest good, and not to self or special interest.

The US and its allies, on the other hand, have shown themselves incapable of such a system of governance: their politicians and Presidents uniformly sell themselves out to special interests in order to get elected, and they exercise governance in a manner that is irrational, that sometimes seems to benefit from making only the demented or idiotic available for public consideration, and whose wealth creates an unbridgeable disparity of interest and resources between the governors and the governed. The best instincts of any member of this class are revealed only fleetingly, often for the purposes of deception and are quickly squashed by self-protective groupthink.

(3) The single most important organ of legitimacy in the world, so far as the conduct of international affairs is concerned, is the UN, and the UN Charter continues to be the single most important regulatory document that humankind has ever been able to conjure. Its current main rival, the US-engendered global order (described below by Brian Hudson, see Hudson) has no legitimacy whatsover, has never been proposed to the world by anyone, has never been formally agreed by anyone:

“The current U.S.-centric global order is inherently unequal, maintained through Western-dominated institutions and coercive tools like sanctions and military interventions. It serves the interests of a few while marginalizing weaker nations. A prime example is U.S. support for Israel’s occupation of Palestine, violating international law and UN resolutions. Amnesty International (2024) classifies Israel’s actions in the occupied territories as apartheid—enabled by American military and financial aid”.

In the war of Supreme Rationality versus Supreme Selfishness, the UN is our best hope. That is recognized by Russia and China and by the BRICS and by all who struggle to induce a global order that accommodates the needs and interests of the Global South (the Global Majority). And yet the ability of that agency to act for good upon the world is extremely constrained by its location at the heart of modern empire, the USA, and by the timing of its creation - a moment of Western Trump over Nazi Germany and Japan with all the civilizational, intellectual, cultural and economic limitations, prejudices and interests of the victors of that moment. That is how we have been saddled with the current system of the UNSC - not totally imperfect, to be sure, but totally at the mercy of the Hegomonic elite and the Great Self-Perceived Hegemon Itself.

This has to be changed but first, the Hegemon must be de-hegemonized, even though the structure of the UNSC makes de-hegemonizing very difficult.

And, Oh Yes, Alaska

Well, Vladimir got back home without being assassinated. And he was treated to a mile of red carpet, and got to ride a limousine with Donald! Some red hot deal, Dude!

Well, I think that’s about it on Alaska.

No, wait. Pete Hegseth was there, after all, so Vlad got to meet the guy who would have been signing the surrender papers if the US war with Russia wasn’t a proxy one.

Did Putin look good? Yes, we can argue that he looked confident, rational and reasonable.

Was this a Hollywood Nobel Peace Prize Winning moment for Trump? No, I dont think any commentator has come away with that impression.

Has anything changed? So far, not a lot that can be detected. It doesn’t look as though Putin has budged. Nor should we rule out the possibility that if the struggle continues, Putin’s demands will increase.

Trump appears to have conceded that maybe the best outcome is achieved with a peace settlement first and then a ceasefire.

That is what Putin has been saying, consistently. The last time he withdrew troops at the West’s suggestion, from around Kiev in 2022, he got badly burned. And he got himself into THAT pickle because he had thought the West was sincere about Minsk when it was really preparing for war. That is one lesson he has learned.

Trump is going to talk to Zelenskiy in Washington on Monday. He has already briefed Zelenskiy and Europe as to his take of the meeting.

What is that take? I think it is that Russia and Ukraine and Europe just have to sort something out. Which very likely means that Trump wants out and wants to leave the mess that Obama, Biden and Trump, on behalf of the US Deep State and its plutocratic sponsors have created, to Russia, Ukraine and Europe to sort out, while Trump focuses on the Pacific, or on winning a noble Peace Prize, or killing more Palestinians and drawing up more plans for beachfront properties in Gaza, or consolidating an Aryan police state in the US, or some other such hobby.

At this point, of course, a rational Europe would step back, size up its chances of winning a war with Russia, decide against and make friendly overtures to Moscow, moving in the only direction really that makes sense for the future of Europe which is as a full-participant and enthusiastic component, albeit a slight one, of the EurAsian continent, and the EurAsian world. That is, following the dismantling of the world’s most dangerous and bizarrely irrelevant killing machine that we know as NATO.

Sadly, however, as in the US, there is no rationality in Europe. It is driven by the raving Atlanticist lunatics such as Friedrich Merz (his party, the CDU, now less popular than the AdF); the pompously vain, such as Macron; and the sleezily weak, such as Starmer, who would rather spend the remainder of European wealth amidst their destruction of Europe’s social welfare systems and Europe’s deindustrialization, supporting Zelenskiy and his utterly corrupt, dictatorial and terrorist regime against an opponent who has never shown the slightest interest in taking the entirety of Ukraine (as Trump stupidly claims) let alone the entirety of Europe.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Published earlier in 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, in process for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).