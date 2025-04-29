Vivat Pape, not so much

Where do they get them?

My illiberal self was slightly shocked when someone by the name of Ratzinger was “conclaved” as Pope (Benedict) in 2005, but then perversely relieved (for the love of consistency) to hear that Ratz was a veteran of Hitler Youth (even if this was legally required at the time).

Public relations is not exactly my field, but I think I would have counselled caution just on the name, even without Hitler.

The arrival in 2013 of Pope Francis (no Ratz, just a Bergoglio which, though faintly suggestive of gargoyle, was definitely more satisfying to a liberal sensitivity) from exotic Buenos Aires (Peron, Eva, Tango, Antonio Banderas), a Jesuit no less, with some refreshing left-sounding sentiments, was distinctly more hopeful than otherwise expected.

But wait! There was that matter of collaboration (naming suspiciously intelligent priests, and failing to adequately defend his flock) with the Argentine military junta of 1976-1983.

Really? From Hitler to Videla. Was this soooo necessary? And to cap that, Francis’ first nominated saint was none other than the freakish Junípero Serra - who as much as anyone else crippled the native Americans and native American culture of California in the 1700s. Really? Was that soooo necessary? It wasn’t as though a great many Californios were not already profoundly disturbed by the proposed elevation of such a fanatic on the behalf of Spanish imperialism.

For a brief flash my heart lifted, despite itself, upon sight of the publication in 2015 of the “climate change encyclical” - Laudato Si. Was it conceivable that the Catholic Church, obsessed with death, had actually rubbed itself against the real world of a vibrant struggle for life, and in harmony with science?

I rushed eagerly to my nearest mission church (constructed of course by coerced Native American labor) the Sunday following publication, to see for myself exactly how this invocation to things that matter would be propounded from the dusty, conservative and typically irrelevant pulpit.

Not a word. Nor the following Sunday, nor the Sunday after, nor after that. Never, to the best of my knowledge. The pulpit remained gloweringly dusty, conservative, irrelevant and of course profoundly out of touch. Exasperated, I reached out to the Internet, retrieved the email of our esteemed monseigneur and wrote: why, why, no mention of something so huge, so unprecedented, so mind-boggingly IMPORTANT, you moron! Well, a little more polite…

He soon replied. These kinds of policy documents are long and complicated, he explained, and who was I, in effect, to expect a mere monseigneur, a humble servant of god who has to order volunteer laborors around to ensure the cleaninless of the latrines, to actually have the time to read things like encyclicals….for chrissake!? And then, to my amazement, he signed off with a valedictory Shalom!!

Because, apparently, he assumed only a Jew could have the nerve to pester a man of the Catholic one-true-religion cloth about all that pompous do-gooding stuff that egg-heads in Rome make up to make themselves seem smart and sexy.

So, no, not such a surprise to see the scarlet nobility of Saint Peter’s busy arranging chairs (at the behest of their CIA controllers?) to push Trump and Zelenskiy together and shunt Macron’s chair aside before his backside had time to hit it.

Plus ça change, Emmanuel, plus c’est la même chose

Indeed, it does. The 15-minute Zelenskiy-Trump (Emmanuel - non!) pantomime, which Dima of the Military Summary Channel speculates today was Zelenskiy’s opportunity to tell Trump in private, even though before all the world to see - irresistible!), the next upcoming Ukraine Dirty Trick (UDT in the trade), to be exerted in time to spoil Moscow’s May 9th Victory Day celebration.

What is it to be: another spectacular assassination, another invasion of Briansk, or of Belgorod, or another attack on the now somewhat redundant Kerch bridge? Just so imaginative, that crew!

That was the minor, but significant, pantomime under the umbraculum of the much larger but perhaps ultimately less important pantomime of Francis’ funeral.

What has changed? Nothing has changed, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has kindly taken time out with Brazil’s O Globo newspaper to lay out with an almost contemptuous bravura, Russian consistency, Russian sameness.

So you needn’t have bothered looking for soft bits in his CBS interview, or reading the tealeaves of Euro’s Keystone Cops antics of Starmer, Macron and Zelenskiy in Rome. I laid it out in my last post and my last post rules, even with a few extra frills.

My italics to help:

“Question: During consultations between foreign policy planning departments of the BRICS countries' foreign ministries, the Russian delegation mentioned talks with the United States on the Ukrainian conflict. What conditions should be created for launching Russia-Ukraine peace talks?

“Sergey Lavrov: During our contacts with representatives of the US administration, we provided the details of the root causes and genesis of the Ukrainian crisis. We explained the parameters necessary for its final settlement, with due regard for Russia’s legitimate interests, primarily in the sphere of security and human rights.

“We got the impression that our American counterparts now have a better understanding of Russia’s stance on the situation around Ukraine. We hope that this will help them during their dialogue with Kiev and individual European countries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed me of the engagements he had in Paris on April 17 later the same day. He noted that the discussion was held in the spirit of the Moscow-Washington consultations.

“We remain open to negotiations, but the ball is not in our court. Kiev has not shown readiness for negotiations so far. The latest evidence of that is the Ukrainian armed forces’ inability to respect the 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy facilities (March 18 to April 17) or the 30-hour Easter truce (from 6 pm on April 19 to midnight on April 21). Zelensky’s regime has shown that is lacks the political will for peace and the ability to stop the war, which is being fuelled by the Russophobic circles of certain EU countries, primarily France and Germany, as well as Britain.

“Question: Do you think that other countries should take part in the potential peace talks, for example, Brazil, which maintains dialogue with both sides?

“Sergey Lavrov: Russia appreciates the striving of our partners to help create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Over 20 countries and a number of regional associations in Latin America, Asia and Africa have put forth such initiatives.

“Brazil is one of such countries. In January 2023, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed creating a multilateral negotiating format. That idea was reflected in the Brazilian-Chinese initiative for establishing the Group of Friends for Peace in Ukraine at the UN. Its operation is gaining momentum. The Group has held three meetings, and there are grounds to assume that it can become a respected platform of the countries of the Global South and East.

“It is essential that all members of that Group of Friends for Peace take the root causes of the crisis into account and are guided in their activities by the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and as a whole. The principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states should not be applied in isolation from the right of nations to self-determination and the protection of human rights without distinction of any kind, such as language, race, sex and religion.

“Question: On what terms would Russia agree to come to the negotiation table with Ukraine at this point?

“Sergey Lavrov: I have already given you part of the answer to this question. It was Kiev which withdrew from the negotiating process in April 2022. It acted this way at the request of its Western curators. In September of the same year, Vladimir Zelensky outlawed all talks with Russia. This piece of legislation remains in force. It must be cancelled. Otherwise, talks cannot resume. In his recent interview with CBS, Vladimir Zelensky once again spoke out against talks with Russia. Let me quote his words: “We can't trust Russia. It's that we can't trust negotiations with Russia.”

“We have made no secret regarding our position on the settlement. Russia proceeds from the premise that Kiev’s non-accession to NATO, as well as reaffirming its neutral and non-aligned status as per the 1990 Declaration on Ukraine’s State Sovereignty – these factors form one of the two pillars for a final settlement to the Ukraine crisis that would meet Russia’s security interests. The second pillar consists of overcoming the legacy of the neo-Nazi regime which took power in Kiev after the February 2014 putsch, including the initiative by its perpetrators to eradicate and cancel, in both physical and legislative terms, everything Russian, be it the Russian language, media, culture, traditions, or the canonical Orthodox faith.

“The international recognition of Crimea, Sevastopol, the DPR, the LPR, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as part of Russia is another imperative.

“All the commitments Kiev assumes must be legally binding, contain enforcement mechanisms and be permanent.

“Demilitarising and de-Nazifying Ukraine is also on the agenda, along with lifting sanctions, withdrawing lawsuits and cancelling arrest warrants, as well as returning Russian assets subjected to the so-called freeze in the West.

“We will also insist on obtaining solid security guarantees for the Russian Federation in order to shield it from any threats emanating from hostile activities by NATO, the European Union and some of their member states along our western border.

“Question: What do you think about the role and actions by the EU and the United States in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the current stage?

“Sergey Lavrov: The European Union has been sticking with its policy to offer all-round support to the Kiev regime. Brussels does not want anything but Moscow’s unconditional defeat. Any other outcome would amount to losing the geopolitical game for it. The EU believes that by ending its support to Ukraine it would demonstrate its strategic incompetence and impotence. In other words, the bureaucrats in Brussels focus on saving their reputation rather than achieving a fair and lasting peace.

“Instead of facilitating a settlement, the European Union has been seeking to undermine agreements by arguing that there has been little, if any, effort to invite it to contribute to these talks. At the same time, the EU is preparing to send military units from NATO countries to Ukraine despite all our warnings that this would be unacceptable. Arms deliveries to Kiev are continuing. The EU also plans to ramp up defence manufacturing. They are creating all these coalitions of the willing and discussing ways of creating extra-budgetary mechanisms for procuring more weapons for Kiev.

“Against this backdrop, the fact that the current administration in the United States is trying to understand the root causes of the crisis is quite encouraging and contrasts with the Joe Biden administration, which pumped the Kiev regime full of lethal weapons and was proactive in its efforts to draw Ukraine into NATO. President Donald Trump has said many times that there would be no conflict if the preceding administration did not seek to drag Ukraine into NATO. Moscow and Washington maintain a dialogue to find a path towards a settlement. We hope that this paves the way for mutually acceptable results.”

What More Needs to be Said?

There really is no more to say. It is still Istanbul Plus. It is still Putin’s terms of June 14 2024. In my doubtless wild view, it should really be Istanbul Plus Plus - Kharkiv, Kiev, Dnipro, Zapporizhzhia and Odessa.

Russia is open to negotiation with Ukraine, only Ukraine has passed a law that forbids negotiation and refused to lift that law. Yes, Russia is ready to talk to Ukraine about the path towards a ceasefire whereas Ukraine, were it ever to bring itself to remove the law that forbids it from talking to Russia and if it one days has a President who can provide a legal signature, wants a ceasefire first, and then a negotiation. Everyone understands that such a negotiation would be spun out forever while Ukraine and its European sychophants re-arm and ready for more war, until they have bankrupted themselves to actual death, in the vain hope of enticing the US back into the imbroglio.

We are left with an American proposal that Zelenskiy and Europe reject out of hand, and that is very insufficient from Russia’s point of view, a proposal that Ukraine will not negotiate, but that Russia might find a way of negotiating from - in the words of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summarizing a call from US Secretary of State Marc Rubio to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier today (April 28), a conversation that stresses “the importance of creating the necessary conditions for negotiations aimed at agreeing on a roadmap toward a lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Still awake?

Putin has called a cease-fire for the May Victory Day celebration from May 7/8 through to May 10/11 and has suggested that Ukraine, which as part of the Soviet Union, also participated in the defeat of the Nazis from whom modern Ukraine, under the control of a Jewish President and, following a US instigated coup d’etat in 2014, now draws inspiration. Whether or not Ukraine decides to call its own ceasefire, the chances that it will honor it (given the highly unpromising experiences of the Jeddah-inspired 30 day partial ceasefire, and the Putin-initiated Easter Weekend ceasefire) are extremely slim. But a Zelenskiy acceptance might indicate a postponement of the next UDT.

Israel Kills 70 and Injures 1,000 Iranians, So Now What?

With the impunity invested in me by dint of righteous irresponsibility as Substack analyst (yes, I admit, I never thought I would hear Gerasimov and Kim Jong Un confirm Zelenskiy’s shrieks at rage that Russia would have the audacity to invite allied troops to protect its own territory and face off against all those NATO troops and spies and missile technicians in Ukraine), I say that Israel is guilty until proven innocent - because what happened two days ago in Iran is what Netanyahu wants (and wants more of, and says so publicly any time he gets the chance), occurred at the highly auspicious moment when Iran began a third round of hopeful negotiations (loathed by Netanyahu) with the US in Muscat, and smells suspiciously like previously convenient bloodbaths associated or thought to be associated with Israel.

These include Israeli pager attrocities when thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies exploded throughout Lebanon in September 2024; Israel’s multiple assassinations of Iranian scientists; Israel’s missile attacks on Iran in October 2024, when it launched three waves of strikes against 20 locations in Iran and other locations in Iraq; Israel’s ongoing slaughter of Lebanese, the mass murder of civilians in Beirut and other Lebanese cities that are suspected of being sympathetic to Hezbollah, and razing of towns and villages in southern Lebanon; its seizure of vast swathes of territory in southern Syria where best friend the al-Qaeda leader of Syria, al Jolani, with US connivance murders Alawites, Druze, Christians and othe minorities and where even the Kurds have now decided they cannot coexist with such riff-raff and join other minorities in setting up separate cantons in an uneasily fragmenet federal system.

And remember this:

“4 August 2020, a major explosion occurred in Beirut, Lebanon, triggered by the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The chemical, confiscated in 2014 from the cargo ship MV Rhosus and stored at the Port of Beirut without adequate safety measures for six years, detonated after a fire broke out in a nearby warehouse. The explosion resulted in at least 218 fatalities, 7,000 injuries, and approximately 300,000 displaced individuals, alongside property damage estimated at US$15 billion. The blast released energy comparable to 1.1 kilotons of TNT, ranking it among the most powerful non-nuclear explosions ever recorded and the largest single detonation of ammonium nitrate.”

The latest reports I have seen say that more than 70 were killed and over 1,000 inured at the port of Shahid Rajaei, near Bander Abbas in Southern Iran. Kevork Almassasian today has little trouble in calling this an Israeli cyber attack, a vast explosion that may have been related to a chemical component that is needed for solid fuel for ballistic missiles. According to some reports this arrived in March, from China, but was never reported to Customs. Iran denies most of this, I believe. Russia appear to have sent (a modest amount of) aid to Iran to help quash the port fire. J

ust as we saw with the mysterious air crash that killed Iran’s former President Ebrahim Raisi in May 2024, nobody seems to want to speculate too much, too soon, if at all.

In the case of 9/11, the US hit out at the nearest (im)plausible culprit, the Taliban, within weeks, and a good three years before a formal commission claimed to have identified the culprits, while 20 year later we are still waiting, and wait, and wait, for someone to be charged.

Other Wars

We shall have to hope that the unprecedented power outage today throughout Spain, Portugal and parts of southern France has a more innocent explanation than any of the horrors described above.

But to that horror list we do have to add the growing tensions between Greece and Turkey over claims to east Mediterranean islands and the oil and gas deposits of their respective oceanic zones that is a further reminder of the artificial unity of NATO (Turkey is its largest army).

And on the Indian sub-continent tensions between India and Pakistan are spiking quickly following what India alleges was a Pakistani (Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)) terror attack last week on Indian territory in Kashmir. This has generated Indian threats (not wholly credible) to shut off water of the Indus and its tributaries that it shares with Pakistan by treaty, and on which Pakistsan is highly dependent. In reprisal, Pakistan makes nuclear threats - the anticipated recourse of a nuclearized country that is dangerously dependent on India for water, has a far smaller population than India, but possesses about half the number of nuclear warheads than enables Israel to clinch its unwholesome bullying of the entire Middle East, if not of the entire world.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).