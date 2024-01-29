French President Macron promises to send Ukraine 3000 shells a month. That is one tenth of what Russia fires, and Russia has far larger sources of supply. Everyone knows the war is lost. US aid will resume in scale only if the Republicans can strike a deal with the Democrats over funding for the US border and although Biden is bending over backwards to make that possible (pretty much selling out Democrat claims to have a humanitarian border policy). Trump is telling the Republicans to sign nothing for Biden. So what is the point for France beyond needless expenditure of lives, including the lives of French foreign legionnaires in Ukraine, and expenditure of money on the military industrial complex in continuing this bloodshed while gearing up for more mischief to bolster the US in the Middle East and its upcoming war on China?

Tomorrow, Macron faces a French farmers’ strike that will blockade Paris, and to stop which Macron will deploy 15000 police. The farmers are angry because Macron is more concerned about aiding a losing cause in Ukraine than resolving high energy costs and the interests of the French people. Like most of his contemporary European WEF-groomed counterparts (as Annalina Baerbock, fanatic German Green neocon, told us so openly) he doesn’t care about what the people want. Hungary’s Viktor Orban is an outlier and skeptic who isn’t fooled by the silliness of European groveling before Kiev, and disinclined to approve more EU money for Ukrxaine, even if he has never vetoed EU actions on Russia. But now, recently released documentation from the EU shows that certain parties are plotting to hurt Hungary’s economy, suggestive of a regime change operations, if Orban refuses to conform. The British may be now drawing a sigh of relief for Brexit, after all.

With the prospect of a Trump presidency, European leaders are in panic mode. They seem to have deluded themselves into thinking that a few more billion dollars in aid will make all the difference when of course it wont, and this generation of leaders will be exposed for their idiocy and lack of sound judgment.

Britain’s population on the other hand is now so brainwashed with centuries of Pax Brittanica drivel that it will likely curl up in delight at the prospect being busily willed into existence by History’s most successful propaganda press machines of an army that with the help of conscription will triple in size or more, along with UK defense budgets that will come along just in time for the UK’s armaments manufacturers.

Ironically, public discussion in Hungary, Romania and Poland where farmers have been blockading overly competitive Ukrainian food imports over many months now has already moved to canvassing for the takeover of different parts of Western Ukraine when it collapses, a subject that will be of great interest to Germany, which might remember with fondness Polish lands that once were hers.

The significance is magnified by the ever slippier Erdogan of Turkey who has withdrawn Turkish opposition to Swedish membership of NATO in return for 40 or so new and modernized F16s from Washington. This in turn has required Washington to sustain tensions between Turkey and Greece by giving Greece some F35s. Watch Erdogan: he is slippy, he can be for sale, he can be treacherous, he is undependable. And he has a lot of influence over the Black Sea.

How might such possession of weapons play out, not just over simmering low level conflict between Greece and Turkey regarding oil and gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean, but also in Turkey’s carefully calibrated relations between itself and Russia, and between Turkey and the US backed Kurds in Syria?

Syria, still triumphant after surviving (with a lot of help from Russia and Iran) over a decade of war against US and Arab proxy regime-change fighters (a beneficence so welcome to Al Qaeda and ISIS), is still throttled by brutal US sanctions, illegal US bases and the Kurdish selling of US seized Syrian oil that the Kurds then sell cheaply to Israel. It now figures centrally in what might very well be a neocon-orchestrated false flag missile attack from alleged Iranian-backed militia in Iraq that has killed three American and wounded over 30, on the illegal US base of Al-Tanf or on a facility associated with this base just over the border with Jordan (which says it doesn’t know about the attack). That it was a drone attack, as claimed, seems to Larry Johnson, former CIA analyst, to be unlikely, given the extent of damage that was caused. Johnson thinks the attack was more likely on Al-Tsanf itself, in Syria, and that it was delivered by missile(s).

Al Tanf, in part a prison or camp of sorts for relocated Islamic militia, is often suspected of being a US training base for ISIS-style proxies against the Assad regime in Damascus.

The false flag possibility (i.e. a neocon conspiracy, backed by Israel, to implicate the US directly in the war with Iran which US neocons and their predecessors have lusted over since 1979) is vocalized in a recent Twitter posting, by Ray McGovern (VIPS, former CIA analyst). Fortuitiously, a few days before the attack, some US officials had proclaimed that the killing of Americans in these missile attacks on bases would cross a red line. The “red line” propaganda device was also ignited by Obama shortly before the chemical weapons attack at Ghouta in 2013 thus signalling to the anti-Assad regime change Islamic militia that they needed to launch a chemical weapons attack so that the USA would invade Syria on their behalf. The heavy US presence in the Red Sea and Meditteranean serves as similar purpose, to provoke an attack (or to provoke what is interpreted as an attack) that becomes the pretext for war against Iran. It also distracts public attention from the Israeli genocide in Gaza and may even seem to justify the genocide, in some minds, to the extent that it can be argued that there is some important and practical link between Iran and Hamas.

The President of the USA, at the same time as claiming that an investigation was under way, proclaimed that the culprit was Iran (even though Iran has very little to gain from a wider war). So, once again, as on several occasions in the past with respect to alleged chemical weapons attacks in Syria, the US has leapt to judgment in advance of sufficient evidence or anything remotely like it. And the judgment is that the US has to hit back hard.

Following the false flag line of logic, we might place the start of it as October 7, the day that Israel made it very, very easy for Hamas - a creature set up in part by Netanyahu to foment rivalry between Hamas and the PLA in the West Bank and which is surely penetrated by Israeli and Western intelligence - to stage the raids that it did with the hoped-for consequence not just of a Gaza and Gaza’s oil and gas freed of Palestinians, but US direct involvement in a war against Israel’s nemesis and competitor, Iran, whose soldiers (legally present in Syria at Syrian request) Israel has been ruthlessly killing in Syria for at least the past five years.

Scott Ritter, whose judgments I often trust, says that Oct 7 is just about ineptitude and that he doesn’t go in for conspiracy theories. This is a significant intellectual failure on his part, which I suspect he thinks of as being strategic, since he himself has figured large in some conspiracies (e.g. the conspiracy to make it seem that Saddam Hussein had ordered weapons inspectors out of Iraq back in 2003) and because human history is replete with conspiracies (e.g. State manufacture of “evidence” that Hussein had WMD; US honey trap for Japan at Pearl Harbor; exaggeration of the incidents of the Gulf of Tonkin, etc and ad infinitum).

Figures close to the Administration such as Admiral Kirby are now engaged in attempts to belittle the ICJ’s findings against Israel, giving Israel the green light to continue the genocide and widen the war to Hezbollah in the Lebanon and towards Iran. This raises the interesting possibility that the USA, on whose support Israel is dependent, will lose its adventure in the Middle East more soundly and more bloodily than it has lost the war in Ukraine. Ukraine is a country which spends a quarter of its own revenue, much of it from the West, on the war effort, and yet cannot even force through its new legislation for the mobilization of 500000, amidst deep popular disquiet about the staggering losses already suffered and the ineptitude of Ukraine’s Banderite leaders.

Ukraine’s total army, said by Ukraine to number over 800,000, faces a far better and more amply equipped Russian army in Ukraine of around 620,000 which, with the help of newly recruited volunteers, will soon reach double that, or could do if Russia so decides. Confirming that military action is developing in the northeast, as discussed in my recent posts, the Russians recently launched attacks on Kharkiv and some reports say that Russian forces have entered border towns. In Kupyansk, to the southeast, Ukrainian forces are fortifying their position along the Oskil. Russia has captured the small village of Tavaivka. 150 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in this area, according to Russian MOD sources. Russia chalked up a success repelling a Ukrainian attack in the much contested Synkivka area. In the Bakhmut area, where there are 85,000 Russian troops, and which is still the main center of engagement (especially around Bohdanivka and Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Chasov Yar), Ukrainian casualties were 210. There are various reports of Russian advances in the Lyman area, working towards the final capture of Siversk and Lyman itself. Around Avdiivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Russia is engaged in advances and/or in fierce fighting.

As foreign aid declines, and in the absence of a plausible Ukrainian political strategy, it seems that this trajectory can only continue. Alexander Mercouris speculates that Putin, having drawn parallels with the seige of Leningrad, would find it very difficult at this time to talk to Kiev.

The Russian and Belarussian presidents spent eight hours in talks in Moscow on Sunday, possibly signalling to Mercouris, in his broadcast today, growing Belarussian anxiety about upcoming NATO military exercises and Baltic hostility, and/or suggesting the scope for more integration of Belarussian into the Russian political economy, and/or what their plans may be when the SMO is over and the fate of Ukrainian territory has to be decided.

Trump says that with his return to the White House there won’t be any more of these forever wars. That is a difficult proposition to believe but makes a lot more sense, carries more plausibility, coming from Trump than from Biden whose main skill appears to be in losing wars at enormous cost rather than winning or in other ways stopping them.