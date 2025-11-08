Palestinian hating Zionist Israelis are killing Christians (and Muslims) in Lebanon. Muslim hating Americans are killing Christians in Venezuela. Syria’s Jihadi CIA President, Jolani, on the way to Washington to kiss Trump, is killing Christians (and Muslims) in Syria. Trump is (still) helping Ukrainian Christians kill Russian Christians (and Muslims) in Ukraine (although the real story now is of Russian Christians encircling, killing or accepting the surrender of Ukrainian Christians in cauldrons in and around and Myranhad, Huliapolia, and many other locations along the entire front).

Trump wants to stop Jolani-style Islamists killing Christians in Nigeria, and Christians Merz, Macron and Starmer want to send weapons and troops to Ukraine to make it look as if they are really, really serious about winning their war against Russian Christians in the name of Holy Christian Ursula von der Leyen and all the entitled righteousness she and her friends represent.

What a load of nonsense this truly is. You say none of this is about religion? What it’s about is competing belief systems of faith and indoctrination: ideas about the exercise of power; the circulation of money: the value of human life; the sources of human happiness.

I am traveling this weekend. So this is short. I have been arguing recently that for all its pathetic bluster and bullying tone and posture, the Trump administration is not just an abomination of murderous impulse on the high seas, cruelty towards the poor and the weakest of its own people and of peoples around the world; an administration that has no respect for established law at home or overseas; that supports and instigates Zionist genocide….it is also is a declining criminal, and corrupt hegemon. If its rivals Russia and China put their minds to it, and they may have done, the sick pantomime of Trumpianism would be finished.

Of course there is that tiny little matter of nuclear retaliation to consider. Russia alone and Russia and China together enjoy superiority of both nuclear and nonnuclear terror. Trump is doing everything he can to persuade them to use it. Why? Because he is a sick, corrupt, silly and demented and bad person, sure, but mainly because the power system of the US has no space for any objective other than US domination of the world even though the US cannot dominate the world. Nothing other than this simplistic monolithic insanity is allowed to penetrate the webs of (un) intelligence that have trapped and bound the toxic Great Yellow Priest at its ceremonial altar.

We are caught in a bind and that bind is a very painful place. We can continue to watch Trump commit one atrocity and act of cruel stupidity after another, indefinitely. We can hope that Russia and China will find a way of asserting their superiority without destroying the world; we can hope that ordinary Americans will unseat their fascist rulers and initiate a new era of sane cordiality between and respect for the sovereignty and and equality of nations.

I have argued and am still inclined to the view that we can do all the hoping we want but that meantime the world is set for nuclear war and what matters mainly is who is going to be clever enough to find the way of waging that war that is sufficiently and strategically sophisticated enough that it brings down hegemonic tyrants whoever and wherever they are, doesn’t destroy us all, and leaves the world a place where humans everywhere would want to live in it.

That’s worth a hope or two: action would be more productive