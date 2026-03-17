Scott Ritter’s passionate indictment of Pete Hegseth’s culpability for the slaughter in Manib on the first day of the war of one hundred and seventy (?) school girls aged between 6 and 12, and their teachers m, should be required listening throughout the US. You can find it on Judging Freedom. The Ritter interview with Judge Napolitano was broadcast this morning, March 17th.

This morning we also learn of the resignation of Trump’s counterterrorism czar Joseph Kent on the grounds no less that Iran was not an imminent threat to the US and that the war is the result of Trump giving in to Israeli pressure. In short the search for war criminals begins with Trump.

Israel continues to commit war crimes in Lebanon with seeming impunity as it slaughters paramedics. Encouraged by the US, the Pakistan commits war crimes in Afghanistan where a bomb on Kabul that is believed to have hit a drug rehabilitation center killed hundreds.

Central to all these crimes is the monstrous horror of the personality of Donald Trump, building on and compounding all the US war crimes that preceded him - enabling the tiny apartheid state of Israel with a hideous array of advanced weapons to kill many more than 75000 innocents in Gaza and helping Israel pursue its Greater Israel ambitions through the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran. The US pressurizes the government of Lebanon from defending its own country. It decapitates Iran - or tries to - on behalf of or in collaboration with Israel. It supports an illegal leader, a former ISIS commander whose forces persecute minorities in Syria. US responsibility for inducing the closure of the strait of Hormuz may yet prove to be an act of economic warfare actually intended to cripple the global economy and leave the US the only one standing in its ruins (although arch-nemesis Russia is doing quite nicely).

Even as we witness and suffer some of the consequences of US war crimes in Iran we must prepare for the worst in the case of Cuba. More is to come in Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador.

To Be Continued