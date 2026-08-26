Nuclear Escalation

The principal, currently active indications of gathering nuclear escalation stem from a systemic collapse of cold-war era arms control, the eruption of kinetic conflicts near nuclear facilities, and the normalization of “nuclear hedging” by non-nuclear states.

The foundational architecture regulating the world’s largest nuclear stockpiles has dissolved. (The rot was instigated by G.W. Bush in 2002). The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia officially expired in February 2026 with no replacement framework, removing mandatory caps and verification measures on deployed strategic warheads.

Global nuclear monitors report that states are actively preparing weapons for ready-use. Over 4,000 nuclear warheads are currently deployed on active delivery systems - including missile silos, strategic submarines, and bomber bases. China is poised for massive expansion in nuclear capability.

The deployment of hypersonic delivery vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI) in command-and-control frameworks has drastically shortened decision-making windows. This increases the likelihood of catastrophic miscalculation.

High-stakes nuclear signaling remains constant. Indicators include public discussions by the Trump Administration about the use of tactical nuclear weapons, the positioning by the US of offensive nuclear missiles close to the Russian Federation in Poland and Romania and even, at some future point, in Ukraine, and the Collective West standing-by as Ukraine attacks elements of Russia’s nuclear triad.

The Russian leadership has lowered the structural threshold for nuclear weapon use, non-strategic nuclear force exercises, and frequent airspace violations or drone incursions bordering NATO members like Poland. Kinetic operations have directly intersected with nuclear infrastructure. U.S. and Israeli aerial strikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes, have heightened the dual risks of a radiological disaster and an immediate regional breakout. In May 2026, brief cross-border conflicts between India and Pakistan featured the first-ever joint deployment of advanced drones and missiles paired with active nuclear brinkmanship and coordinated state disinformation campaigns.

Uncertainty surrounding major power security guarantees has altered public and political stances in non-nuclear weapon states. U.S. political alignments allowing countries like South Korea to pursue nuclear-powered submarines have eroded traditional boundaries against uranium enrichment. North Korea has warned this is sparking a regional “nuclear domino effect.” Nations like Poland, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Turkey are actively debating or taking legal steps toward domestic “nuclear latency” - maintaining the raw materials, technology, and enrichment capabilities to weaponize rapidly if geopolitically pushed.



Ratcliffe to Moscow

From the CNN and other mainstream media sources we know that CIA Director John Ratcliffe made an unannounced, brief visit to Moscow on August 25, 2026, but neither the U.S. nor the Russian government has officially revealed the exact purpose of the trip. Ratcliffe flew on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane. The flight started at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, stopped in Riga, Latvia, and landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport. Ratcliffe stayed on the ground in Moscow for about four to eight hours before leaving. Ahead of the trip, the U.S. asked Ukraine to pause drone and air strikes near Moscow and other Russian cities while the delegation was there.

The Kremlin confirmed that Ratcliffe met with Russian intelligence officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not meet with Ratcliffe directly, though Putin was briefed on the talks. The CIA and the White House declined to comment on the details.

Because officials are silent, experts and news analysts have suggested several possible reasons for the rare visit. Ratcliffe may have delivered a new peace proposal or messages from the U.S. administration to push for an end to the ongoing war. He may have delivered warnings regarding Russian drone incursions or actions near NATO’s eastern borders. The CIA has previously helped negotiate prisoner swaps and the release of detained Americans in Russia, making detainee talks another possibility.

A Good Time Not to Have a CIA Pope

An international appeal has asked Pope Leo XIV to convene an emergency global summit to address ongoing nuclear threats and strategic conflict. This could conceivably provide an off-ramp for nuclear powers that otherwise may now fear they have painted themselves into corners from which we can only see nuclear trajectories. Activists and commentators (such as peace advocate Jack Gilroy) have proposed that the Pope use his moral authority as a neutral global leader to bring major nuclear-armed heads of state together.

The initiative follows Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, which calls for the “disarmament” of both high-tech artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons. The Vatican also hosted the Global Nobel Laureates Assembly on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear War at Castel Gandolfo and Rome, where over 200 experts, academics, and Nobel laureates signed a declaration pushing to ban AI from nuclear launch systems and demanding complete nuclear disarmament. While civil society figures and Nobel laureates continue to position the Vatican as a vital convening platform for nuclear sanity, the Pope himself has primarily used his office to urge the renewal of arms control treaties like New START and warn against an escalating “spiral of annihilation” rather than formally sitting down as mediator of a nuclear-power summit.

Is Putin Ready to Strike Back

With the singular exception of Gilbert Doctorow, occasionally supported by the likes of Paul Craig Roberts, John Helmer (based in Moscow), and Glenn Diesen, alternative media mainly line up as uncritical supporters of Russia’s SMO strategy. This remains the case even after (1) four a half years of fighting; (2) the absence of any meaningful indication of a willingness by the collective West to climb down and refrain from providing Ukraine with all the monetary, technical expertise, navigational guidance and other intelligence that has enabled an entity that we still call “Ukraine” to keep fighting so far, and (3) the continuing if not escalating possibility of nuclear war, and (4) a Russia whose official negotiating position continues to be “Istanbul +” (i.e. Crimea, the Donbass, Kherson and Zapporizhzhia, Ukrainian neutrality, cap on Ukrainian forces, denazification of Ukraine, protection of Russian language and culture in Ukraine) but whose unofficial position indicates an extension of targets to include Odessa, Kharkiv, parts of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Doctorow’s skepticism is given broader voice by regular interviews with Doctorow by Judge Napolitano. In this morning’s interview, Napolitano reminds Doctorow of his previous week’s assessment that a Putin “taking the gloves off” scenario would be a lot more convincing if there were Russian attacks on Western weapons supply lines through Romania and Poland. He asks whether these have happened.

Doctorow says he believes that they happened but that the signals were misleading. He confirms that the Russians have essentially blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports. So the Russians have covered the sea routes. Had they also covered land routes?

This past weekend, Russia patiently allowed all manner of Western leaders to travel to Kiev to sign agreements in support of Ukraine against Russia, to transfer weapons and weapons technology to Ukraine, and to celebrate what Kiev calls its day of “independence” (at a time when it is in fact utterly dependent on the collective West even to pay the salaries of its bureaucrats) without any attempt by Russia to disrupt this event and interrupt the travel of these leaders. The next day British prime minister Andy Burnham showed up in Kiev to agree the transfer of Shadow/Scalp medium-range missile technology for manufacture in Ukraine so that Ukraine could begin local production (or pretend to do so while receiving the weapons from the UK). If these are produced in mass in Ukraine then all kinds of destruction will be wrought on Russia by Ukraine.

Why did Russia allow Burnham to get to Kiev? Why was the so-called Coalition of the Willing (COW - better known on these pages as Coalition of the Brain Dead) allowed to meet with Zelenskiy in Kiev?

Doctorow says this reticence to strike is directly in contradiction with the notion of a strangulation/sudden-death of Ukraine that Putin has otherwise promised. What is Putin’s strategy? Why is he allowing the West to thumb its noise at Moscow? Just as he has so far failed to retaliate for the recent Guardian disclosure that it is British drones that are to be held culpable for the recent Ukraine drone offensives on Russian oil refineries, Wildberries and Ozon warehouses and the like. The BBC has even published a list of the British manufacturers involved.

This is not good for Russian deterrence capability. The best that Russia seems to be able to offer is a statement to the effect that “there will be consequences?” And a statement from Peskov to the effect that this will not be good for developing relations.

Lame? Or so extremely lame as to invite further escalation?

There have been no consequences. Russia does not seem prepared to strike against the British factories. Doctorow says we are forced to conclude that the Kremlin is gun-shy where it really counts. Such strikes would be legal under international law, would run little risk of activation of NATO’s Article 5 (which is toothless, anyway), and even less risk of US intervention (although we might speculate as to why the CIA’s Radcliffe arrived in Moscow yesterday - see above).

Napolitano asks Doctorow about the state of the Russian military today. (Note, by the way, that the current commander-in-chief, Gerasimov, is due to retire, and his replacement may turn out to be the critical turning point - some people think it may be Surovikin, which indeed might suggest a radical change in direction). Doctorow says the army is holding its own, and that the Russian public is putting up with the inconveniences of Ukraine attacks and gasoline shortages. Yes a lot of drones - most of the drones - are shot down. But quite a lot get through, and do quite a lot of damage. And the sophistication of these drones, and the possibility of Starlink, sooner or later, offering navigational guidance for the drones deep into Russia (a topic that Ratcliffe raised yesterday?), is likely to increase.

The basic reality is that Ukraine can strike at will at anything in Russia anywhere.

Zelenskiy would like a maritime ceasefire because, of course, Ukraine needs passage for Ukraine’s grain cargo ships which account for half of Ukraine’s foreign earnings, but this, by itself, is absolutely not in Russia’s interest since Russia’s attacks in the Black Sea are Russia’s answer to Ukraine’s attacks on Russian ships in the Sea of Azov and the eastern Black Sea coast.

What military achievement would satisfy Russia? In effect, says Doctorow, it would be the removal of Zelenskiy and regime-change. Recent moves against Zelenskiy as suggested by news that Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies are encircling Zelenskiy and that former defense ministers Fedorov is calling for presidential elections suggest US greenlighting of the removal of Zelenskiy. (I am skeptical, but that is Doctorow’s assessment).