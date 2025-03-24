Gaza

Israel has broken the ceasefire so recently negotiated by Steve Witkoff and has murdered another several hundred or so Palestinians in the space of a week.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said that the IDF will begin annexing parts of the Gaza Strip. He has instructed the IDF to seize additional areas while evacuating the population (presumably to southern parts of Gaza) and to intensify military encirclement of Gaza. The IDF has been instructed to establish “permanent Israeli control of the territory.”

He claims that Hamas is to blame for not returning all the hostages.

Hamas did not do this because Israel sabotaged the first phase of the ceasefire making it virtually certain that Hamas would not return all the hostages. An editorial in no less an authority that Israel’s own Haaretz newspaper explains how.

To keep his government together and pass a state budget, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed the return to his cabinet of the party of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Otzma Yehudit. Netanyahu’s office claims that the decision to strike Gaza was made with Defense Minister Israel Katz after "Hamas' repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all the proposals it has received from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators."

This decision has been described by an Israeli who was freed from Hamas captivity as a “death sentence for the hostages.” Yet Netanyahu’s office claims that the more Hamas persists in its refusal to release the hostages, the more territory it will lose, which will be annexed to Israel.

Haaretz says that it was Israel, not Hamas, that violated the agreement. On the 16th day of the ceasefire, the parties were supposed to begin discussing the second phase, which was supposed to end with the release of all the remaining hostages. Israel refused.

Israel also broke its promise to remove its forces from the Philadelphi corridor between the 42nd and the 50th day of the cease-fire. It also announced that it was halting the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and closing the border crossings. The energy minister had previously halted the limited amount of electricity that Israel provides to Gaza. This violated Israel's commitment in the ceasefire agreement that aid will continue entering as long as talks on the second stage are ongoing.

“All the proposals that Hamas received from Witkoff stem from Israel's refusal to uphold its part of the deal. Consequently, the attempt to portray Hamas' rejection of Witkoff's proposals as a reason to resume the fighting is nothing but a dishonest manipulation.”

Katz expects the civilian population of Gaza to release the hostages and expel Hamas. If they do not, then they will be punished, says Katz, with “utter destruction and devastation.” And even if the civilian population was in any condition to do as Katz demands then they would be “allowed to leave Gaza for another country.”

President Trump has already said that he wants to remove all Palestinians from Gaza to build a resort city there. He said the Gazans would not be allowed back, and refugee cities would be built in other countries. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has as recently as last Thursday that the President is endorsing Israel’s renewed military operations. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told an event in the Israeli Knesset that that Trump’s “plan is taking shape.”

“He argued that 5,000 to 10,000 Palestinians could be removed from Gaza each day, cleansing the Strip of Palestinians in six months to a year. Smoltrich and Katz are currently setting up a “migration administration” to oversee the removal of the Palestinians.”

Egypt has reportedly offered to temporarily house half a million Palestinians in the northern Sinai while Gaza is rebuilt. But as yet there is no country to send the roughly two million Palestinians for permanent settlement. Syria, Somalia, Somaliland, and Sudan have received offers from Washington to resettle Palestinians.

So much for Trump’s “brilliant” handling of the seemingly perpetual crisis of the failure of Israel, the collective West, the UN, and the Arab and Muslim worlds to see justice done for the Palestinian people. In a recent substack for his Sonar 21, Larry Johnson examines the statements made by Trump Middle East “peace” emissary Steve Witkoff to Tucker Carlson in a recent interview. Johnson notes that Witkoff revealed a surprising depth of ignorance both about the situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine. He had not met with or talked to anyone from Hamas. He admited to being shown and influenced by a Zionist propaganda film about October 7, which he claims shows evidence of multiple rapes of Israeli women by Hamas. (There is no evidence to support this claim which was widely bandied about by Western mainstream media at the time). Witkoff makes no effort to hide his disdain for Hamas and accuses them falsely of using children as suicide bombers. Witkoff celebrates the installation of Al Jawlani -- a former member of ISIS, Al Nusra, and the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham -- as the leader of Syria. Witkoff apparently is ignorant of the policies Bashir Al Assad purused to protect Syria’s minority communities against jihadis like Jawlani.

“Witkoff has a selective moral compass and it oriented totally in favor of Israel.”

Witkoff was outraged by Hamas' rejection of a recent US plan, without identifying the issue that evoked opposition from the Palestinians: Hamas was being asked to demilitarize which, in the circumstances, would be suicide for Hamas.

While all this is happening, Israel is expanding into Syria and into Lebanon and threatening military action against Iran and yet at home its leader, Netanyahu is at the center of a political storm just grown worse with the Knesset’s removal, at Netanyahu’s bidding, of the head of Israeli intelligence, Shin Beit, the agency which is in the middle of an investigation of Netanyahu’s corruption and alleged secret dealing with Qatar.

Yemen, Lebanon and Iran

Meantime in Yemen, the US has continued its daily bombing. Ansar Allah (the Houthis), who are attempting to force Israel to bring an end to its genocide in Gaza and to its blockade of the strip, have fired more missiles at Israeli territory. Yemen’s news agency SABA has reported numerous civilian casualties at the hands of US airstrikes. The first barrage of US airstrikes on March 15 killed 53 including women and children. Ansar Ansallah claims that it has achieved three missile strikes in close succession on Israel’s Ben Gurion airport and that it has made several attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman. The US claims to have intercepted these; even if true, numerous attacks will likely soon deplete the carrier’s missile stocks (two or three missiles out of a total capacity of 96 required for each Houthi missile which must be reloaded at port).

Israeli attacks targeting southern Lebanon have grown in intensity. Israel says it is targetting Hezbollah, following what is says was a Hezbollah rocket attack (which Hezbollah denies) on the Israeli border village of Metula. Israel’s attacks included dozens of airstrikes. At least two people are reported killed, one of them a child, and eight others wounded. Several Israeli airstrikes targeted the village of Kfar Kela on the Lebanese side of the border across from Metula.

In Syria, the number of deaths as a result of reprisal attacks on Alawites and other Syrian minority by the ruling Sunni power, HTS, and by other extreme Islamist militia was reported to have exceeded 1,200 as recently as March 12 but has likely grown since then, perhaps considerably. Russian bases were being opened to shelter refugees from Alawite and other minority communities.

Although the main responsibility for the attacks must rest on the shoulders of the illegal new rulers of Syria, Russia is backing the regime in efforts to ensure Syria's “territorial integrity.” This is of course a nonsense, given Israel’s seizure of all the Golan Heights and invasion of southern Syria, threatening even Damascus, and the relatively autonomous governance of the Kurds in the north and north east (although the Kurds have agreed that their army, the SDF, can be integrated into the main Syrian army). Russia’s bid for peace may be seen as an extension of its partnership with Iran, and as an attempt to consolidate a traditionally strong Russian sphere of interest through many countries of the Middle East to discourage further Israeli aggressions, particularly against Iran.

President Trump has threatened to strike Iran over Houthi attacks on Israeli-linked shipping. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has responded that Iran does not control the Houthis. Trump has also urged Khamenei to agree a “new nuclear deal” within two months. Khamenei has rightly responded that it is not possible for Iran to negotiate with a President who unilaterally tore up the JCPOA 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The Pentagon is reportedly updating its war plans for Iran, and top US and Israeli officials are meeting this week to discuss what will happen if Tehran does not come to an agreement. Trump may well be expecting Russia to apply pressure on Iran yet, in reality, all Russia needs to do is to confirm to Trump what US intelligence has consistently confirmed for many years namely, that there is no evidence that Iran is developing a nuclear weapon capability. It has increased the encirchment of its uranium to 60%, possibly justifiable for medical applications and, more likely, as a bargaining tool, but while - theoretically - it would not require much time for the process of enrichment to increase to 90% or more (the level required for nuclear weaponization) it would still take many months to construct an actual warhead and to work out how to fit the warhead to an appropriate missile and to effectively deliver it to a meaningful target.

Even were Iran to produce as many as six warheads, which some analysts have claimed would be possible in the short term, this number would be ridiculously small by contrast to the size of Israel’s stocks (200 plus warheads). Indicating, once again, that the nuclear issue is a red herring in the case of Iran. What Israel fears most of all is a return of an Iran as strong as it was before the 1979 revolution, under the Shah, when the US relied on Iran, not Israel, to police its interests in the Middle East

Ukraine

Once again, analysts find themselves waiting with bated breath for the outcome of talks in Saudi Arabia tomorrow, Monday, between Ukraine and the US, and between Russia and the US. There is a great deal of speculation, to which I shall not add. We may expect some discussion towards a hardening up of the rather clumsily articulated agreement by the US and Ukraine a couple of weeks ago in Jeddah for a 30-day partial ceasefire. This was understood by Russia to be a ceasefire on attacks on energy and energy infrastructure, but has apparently been reinterpreted by Ukraine to be a ceasefire on attacks on energy and (all forms of) infrastructure. The Russian interpretation is surely correct. But now there will be scope for much greater precision. This will be helped, it is widely believed, by the drawing up of lists by both Ukraine and Russia, of the assets which they want to be included on the “no-targetting” side of the ledger. There may also be a hardening up of the ceasefire by extending it to attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

For his substack column Global Delinquents, Kit Klarenberg (Klarenberg) has an excellent article on the long-ago established ties between British Intelligence MI6 with Ukraine’s extreme nationalist-fascist Stepan Bandera and Bandera’s Ukrainian National Committee.

“Little-known declassified CIA records expose the malign contours of a long-running conspiracy between Bandera and MI6 to destabilize the Soviet Union during the Cold War’s initial years.

This dark handshake only expired because MI6’s fascist asset was resistant to joining forces with other Ukrainian anti-Communist forces, therefore jeopardising plans by Washington and London for all-out war with Moscow in Donbass. That plot, intended to ultimately collapse the entire USSR, has eerie, direct echoes of the current Ukraine proxy war. So too Britain’s willingness, then and now, to go far further than the US in building alliances with the most reactionary, dangerous Ukrainian ultranationalist elements, in service of balkanising Russia.”