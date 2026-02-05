A conversation earlier today between Judge Napolitano and Pepe Escobar invokes the statement by former CIA operations officer Duane Clarridge in 2015 (Clarridge) that claims that Saudi Arabia, which helped finance the Pakistani nuclesar programme from the 1970s, has (or had, at that time), four to seven nuclear weapons the Saudis could potentially ship to Iran. Napolitano does not seem unduly surprised by this assertion and Escobar claims, in effect, that it is common knowledge amongst the cognoscenti.

I wondered whether this information squared with the Saudi apparent current need to develop the full nuclear fuel cycle, as reported here from the Arms Control Association:

U.S., Saudi Arabia Announce Nuclear Cooperation (Arms Control Association):

Saudi Arabia is currently soliciting bids for two large nuclear power reactors and has expressed its intention to develop the entire nuclear fuel cycle, including enriching uranium and fabricating reactor fuel. (See ACT, March 2023.)

The United States has long sought to prevent the spread of enrichment and reprocessing because the technologies can be used to produce fissile materials for nuclear weapons. The issue of enrichment has stalled U.S.-Saudi nuclear negotiations for years, in part because Saudi Arabia has openly threatened to develop nuclear weapons.

In September 2023, bin Salman said that if Iran acquires a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one.” (See ACT, November 2023.) As a party to the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), Saudi Arabia is prohibited from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a Nov. 19 interview on Fox News that the joint declaration is just for “American technology, American companies to build a very large nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia.” He said there is “no enrichment” in the deal.

I also wondered whether information about a Saudi nuke was now so “out there” that the information would have penetrated AI. Apparently, not:

While Saudi Arabia does not currently possess its own nuclear weapons, it has maintained a policy of “nuclear ambiguity” for decades, signaling it would acquire them if regional rival Iran were to do so.

Funding and Claims: It is widely alleged that Saudi Arabia provided significant financial backing for Pakistan’s nuclear program in the 1970s and 80s. In exchange, it is believed there is an “off-the-shelf” agreement where Pakistan would provide warheads or a “nuclear umbrella” if Saudi security were threatened.

Recent Developments: In September 2025, reports emerged of a Mutual Defense Pact between the two nations, which some analysts interpret as formally bringing Saudi Arabia under Pakistan’s nuclear protection.

The Iran Trigger

The Saudi position is reactive:

Policy Statements: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) has explicitly stated in multiple interviews (2018, 2023) that if Iran develops a nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia will follow suit “as soon as possible” .

Recent Warnings: As of early February 2026, Saudi officials have reportedly warned the U.S. that they will seek matching capabilities immediately if Iranian nuclear negotiations fail to prevent a weapon.

Nuclear Infrastructure and Resources

Saudi Arabia is currently building a civilian nuclear infrastructure that could provide a “latent” weapons capability:

Uranium Reserves: The Kingdom possesses significant uranium ore reserves (estimated at 90,000 tonnes) and has built a facility to extract “yellowcake” with Chinese assistance.

Research Reactors: A low-power research reactor is under construction in Riyadh at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

Delivery Systems: The Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force operates Chinese-made DF-3 (CSS-2) and DF-21 (CSS-5) intermediate-range ballistic missiles, which are technically capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

International Agreements