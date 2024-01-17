A Russian Offensive After All?
Readers will know that yesterday, January 15, was the day earmarked by Britain’s MI6 as the date most likely to see the initiation of a significant Russian offensive.
Well, that hasn’t happened, but Dima of the Military Summary Channel speculates that in the past 24 hours Russia has, in effect, ramped up its offensive across the 1000 kilometer combat li…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Empire, Communication and NATO Wars to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.