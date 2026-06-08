Re-Setting the Middle East/West Asia

Iran and Israel exchanged strikes overnight and early Monday. Iran launched a wave (some sources say four waves) of strikes on northern Israel after Israel bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday without warning. Iran has therefore, and for the first time, held Israel to account for its egregious and continuous violation of the supposed “ceasefire” in Lebanon. Iran has publicly stated that the Israeli strikes must end if there is to be any progress in talks over the Gulf crisis.

I would note that this is a relatively weak demand, given that what has to happen for there to be a genuine peace in the Middle East is for Israel not simply to bring an end to its strikes, but it also withdraw from all its positions in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and bring an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, and return Palestinian lands to the Palestinians (pre-1948 would be just). In the meantime, the US should be obliged to withdraw from all bases in the region, forgo any future meddling, lift the blockade, pay reparations to Iran and cease its perpetual flow of arms and aid to Israel.

On the question of reparations, the Cradle today (Cradle), citing Israel-lackey CBS, reports that instead of paying reparations to Iran in compensation for two brutal, unprovoked military attacks and an equally brutal economic war initiated last fall in collaboration with a Mossad-instigated coup in January this year that took thousands of Iranian lives, Washington - having been exposed as no longer capable of serving as protector of the deeply anti-democratic, gas-station monarchies of the Gulf - is currently focusing, instead, on rebuilding Gulf allies’ damaged infrastructure (i.e. to restore crippled US military bases on Gulf territories).

So, while Tehran is demanding Washington release $24 billion in stolen (“frozen”) Iranian funds as a goodwill measure to continue negotiations to end the war, the White House plans to transfer seized Iranian assets to Gulf states for repairing damage caused by Iran’s retaliatory strikes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has instructed a team to assess costs for damage inflicted on Washington’s Gulf allies by Iran.

“Assets that could be used include Iranian cash in frozen bank accounts or hard assets such as seized oil tankers. The White House will consider using frozen Iranian assets to repair past as well as future destruction caused by Iran in the Gulf states.”

The Bessent initiative may be seen as a measure of US alarm at the extent of the damage to its military assets in the region and its fear of a Pakistani and Arab League-driven construction of a new, post-war regional alliance from Turkey to Libya that will, once and for all, expel US and Western imperialists and subdue its rogue proxy, Israel.

But, while various states desire strategic autonomy, deep-seated rivalries and competing regional visions make a unified, Washington-free coalition deeply challenging to sustain.

Instead of a single, all-encompassing alliance, competing coalitions are forming to protect distinct national interests. Iran has openly called for a regional military and security alliance rooted in shared Islamic principles, aiming to rally nations against US and Israeli actions. A grouping comprising Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye has emerged to counterbalance both Israel and Iran. This bloc primarily focuses on shared security concerns and economic corridors, though it remains an informal coordination effort rather than a formal defense treaty. The Gulf states - such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE - pursue a policy of strategic diversification. For instance, Gulf states have moved to acquire non-US defense systems from countries like South Korea, Ukraine, and the UK. They are focusing on local economic connectivity and de-escalation rather than outright confrontation.

Obstacles to a US-Free alliance include the consideration that there is not likely to be a unified hegemon. While regional powers like Türkiye and Saudi Arabia possess strong military and economic capabilities, it is unlikely that any single actor can replace the overarching logistical and protective umbrella traditionally provided by the United States. Any such attempt is hindered by fundamental ideological and strategic clashes, particularly between the Gulf states, Iran, and Israel. While some states view Iran as their primary security threat, others prioritize territorial integrity, economic partnerships, and securing trade routes. Ultimately, rather than forming a single, anti-US coalition, Middle Eastern powers may be increasingly navigating the volatile environment through flexible, ad-hoc partnerships focused on trade, localized defense, and diplomatic de-escalation.

Iran Stands Up to the US Bully and its Local Proxy

In its attack(s) on Israel, three houses were said to be damaged in a residential neighborhood in an illegal settlement in the northern West Bank (but, honestly, no Israeli-based accounts on damage can be treated seriously). In retaliation, Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran and hit a petrochemical factory in the city of Mahshahr. The Security Deputy of Khuzestan Province said the strike caused partial damage. Iranian state television also reported the sound of explosions in Isfahan, Karaj, Tabriz, and Tehran. Iran fired again in response, with the IRGC claiming it struck Israel’s Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases and targeted a petrochemical facility in Israel.

Presumably for the mere satisfaction of further abusing defenseless Palestinians and brazenly confirming to the world that it (i.e. the fascist regime and the majority of its population) is every bit as evil as the world already knows that it is, Israel closed all crossings into Gaza and halted the entry of humanitarian aid.

As I write this close to midday California time on Monday, June 8, it appears to be the case that Iran’s armed forces have halted military operations against Israel while warning of “harsher” attacks if Israel resumes strikes on Lebanon. Israeli military sources speaking to the state’s Army Radio reported Monday that while they have received an order to stop attacks on Iran, strikes on Lebanon will continue.

US President Donald Trump is performing a rhetoric of discontent with Netanyahu’s supposedly irritating behavior in sabotaging Trump’s equally supposed effort to pursue talks with Iran through Pakistan as mediator. We don’t know whether this is genuine. It certainly is not genuine enough for the US even to threaten to stop the flow of weapons to Israel, or to actually push Israel out of Lebanon or to do any of the things that Iran says must be looked at for talks to proceed. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei says that no one believes that the Israeli regime would take any action without coordination with the US. He should also say that there are no grounds whatsoever to consider that anything other than actual, empirical US capitulation would justify any sort of agreement with the US given the latter’s disastrous recent record of using negotiations as feints for attempted decapitation of regimes, assassinations of negotiators and worse.

On the Doubtful Question of a Nuke

I notice that Larry Johnson, presumably speaking as well on behalf of Pepe Escobar, and citing in support, once again, former Trump attorney Robert Barnes, seems inclined to credit information passed to him and to Escobar from a senior Pakistani source to the effect that Iran has been given a nuclear weapon by a third party. He continues to give credence to this report on the basis that, in his view, Trump’s statements on Iran have recently been very conciliatory.

That may be true, but there are other explanations for such behavior from Trump, of which one might be the growing realization by the Trump administration that oil reserves, however robust they may have seemed back in February, are now depleting fast. Although, I should add, that nobody has yet picked up on my recent posts to the effect that new sources of oil are coming to market, including from South America and now, from OPEC countries - not all of which are in the Gulf or dependent on the Gulf for distribution - promising to increase production, that compensate for the shortfall from the Gulf.

Or, it may be that Trump and Israel are together engaged in another bout of treacherous deception, pretending to be weak and divided just ahead of another massive blow of some kind on Iran.

In short, we can come up with plenty of explanations for Trump being "conciliatory” that don’t involve Iran having a nuclear weapon. We might also ask ourselves why Iran would take this long to acquire a nuclear weapon when it has held out for so long against having one and when, some would argue, it has won the war already. Further, we might ask whether one or two nuclear weapons in Iran’s possession makes much difference when Israel’s hundreds of such weapons and the USA’s thousands of such weapons are taken into account.

In any case, is a nuke really what Iran would most want if it was to escalate in this fashion? I would think it would be more interested in talking with Russia about access to Russia’s most advanced non-nuclear weapons such as the Oreshnik that Putin last year claimed (and perhaps he was unhelpfully exaggerating) could have a nuclear-comparable impact if it was used in swarms (each Oreshnik has six independently navigable warheads). That would have the immense benefit of being actually usable, and very precise which, for the most part, nuclear weapons are not.

As if to corroborate the view that Iran is powerful enough already and does not need to renounce the former Supreme Leader Khomenei’s fatwa against nuclear weapons, we also learn this morning that in Yemen, Ansarallah has said it will resume attacks on Israel-affiliated vessels in Red Sea. The Houthis have claimed to have attacked Israel earlier today. They have previously targeted Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, causing global trade disruptions in the Gulf of Aden and the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Drop Site News reports today that at least 2,613 people have been killed, and 11,072 wounded, in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2. Israel has bombed Lebanon nearly 3,500 times, carried out 407 demolitions and conducted six “razing” operations to flatten entire villages in southern Lebanon since Trump announced a “ceasefire” on April 16.

Over the weekend, Israeli forces had struck the Dahiyeh district of Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing at least 2 people and wounding 11 in strikes on residential apartments. This is what prompted Iranian retaliatory attacks on northern parts of Israel. Other Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the weekend included a hit on a residential building in the town of Saksakiyeh in Lebanon’s Saida district, on the Yater valley area of the Bint Jbeil District in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, and on Lebanese army personnel and paramedics.

Drop Site News further reports that over the last 24 hours, nine Palestinians were killed and 43 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

“The total recorded death toll since October 7 2023, has risen to 72,980 killed, with 173,171 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 970 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,063, while 782 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health…Israeli forces have carried out at least 3,189 ceasefire violations in Gaza since the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement took effect in October 2025—an average of around 13 violations per day.”

For Global Research, Renee Parsons (Parsons) has written recently both about the successful war power vote in the House on Iran and on the resolution offered by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich), Resolution HR 84 “Directing the President pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution to remove United States Armed Forces from Lebanon” on June 4th. That Resolution was defeated 324-92 vote with ten Republican House Members Not Voting. Parsons notes that The Israeli invasion in Lebanon threatens to destroy multiple ancient and sacred World Heritage and UNESCO sites in Gaza, Lebanon and the West Bank all under the guise of fighting Hezbollah as ‘terrorists,” This is in furtherance of the Greater Israel project that Theodor Herzl defined as including total political domination and geographic expansion of Palestine, Libya and Jordan while including parts of Syria’s Golan Heights, Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula and Saudi Arabia.