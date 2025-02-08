Incessant Chatter about Negotiations

In Ukraine, the overall military situation remains the same: steady Russian advances, though slower because of poor weather conditions, with some recent Ukrainian counter-attacks (especially in Kursk and also in Peschanne in the region of Pokrovsk) which appear to have been contained or reversed by Russian forces. The principal motivation behind the Ukrainian counter-attacks, I suspect, is that they are intended as demonstration to Ukraine’s sponsors that Ukraine continues to fight and continues to deploy the weapons that sponsors send it, and also serve as notification to Russia that it needs to be prepared to make concessions in any upcoming negotiations.

There is so much incessant chatter about the prospect of negotiations I am not inclined for the time being to spend much time adding to it. I believe I have said all I can say in posts over recent weeks. It certainly seems to be the case that General Kellogg, Trump’s peace envoy, is working on a plan that he will present at the Munich Security Conference in a couple of weeks’ time, following which he will visit Kiev and possibly even Moscow. Although my sources are divided on the issue, I am inclined to believe, especially in the light of recent public comment from a senior Kremlin source that there have indeed been back-channel conversations between Washington and Moscow in recent weeks.

My expectation is that the Kellogg plan will look similar to the “Strana” plan that I recently summarized and which apparently has also appeared, as though new, in the British newspaper The Daily Mail. My prediction is that Russia’s response to this plan will be a strong “Nyet,” as it fails to take account of many of Russia’s security interests in a way that Russia can be expected to trust or to value.

Russian Economy

Because the Kellogg plan will likely be rejected and because Washington will probably not be able to come up with anything that satisfies minimum Russian requirements, it is likely that the Trump administration will proceed to levy more sanctions on Russia. It says that on a scale of pain from 1 to 10, the current level inflicted by the US on Russia is only 3.

Curious, because so far the more there is pain the more this seems to strengthen to the Russian economy. Continued strength is illustrated with an increase this month in Russia’s PMI index of 3 percentage points to almost 54%. Intellinews reports (Intellinews) that while interest rates are around 21% and inflation just under 10%, life is relatively good for the majority of the people, many of whom have been incentivized by high interest rates to save. The Central Bank’s deposit insurance scheme works extremely well. People have cash to save as real disposable incomes which went up to a record of 9.6% in July outpace inflation. There are plenty of jobs, nominal wages are rising by about 12%, higher than inflation, and banks are paying a healthy profit on deposits.

It is not only Russia that is doing well. So too is Poland, one of the few countries in the EU that is. Here, consumption is up and wages are rising. It has also increased its defence spending to 4.7% of GDP and is in the process of building the largest conventional army in Europe. There are similar stories of economic recovery in central Europe

Nord Stream

The most important intended blow against Russia by the collective West and, in particular the US under Biden, was the US destruction (as publicly promised by Biden before the SMO) of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Rather than destroying Russia, as it turned out, this measure was an economic death-knell to much of Europe and in particularto German industry which had grown accustomed to a cheap supply of Russian pipeline gas (and was a part-owner of Nord Stream).

And now there is intensifying chatter in Europe about reconnecting the pipeline, although Europeans do not seem to understand that if Russia agrees to this, Europe will have a price to pay.

For Intellinews, Ben Aris explains that:

‘Denmark’s energy agency ordered the operator of the Nord Stream pipelines to cap the severed ends of the three destroyed pipelines this week to preserve their integrity, making it possible, in theory, to patch the holes created in a series of explosions in September 2022 and lift the pipes to the surface for repairs.

Restoration of Nord Stream is favored by AfD in Germany, although it is opposed by the usual anti-Russian gang of fanatics in Poland and the Baltic States. They worry about European dependence and the boost that reconnection would give to Russia’s war machine. Since Russia has earned more revenue by selling gas to the Europeans in the form of LNG, a reversion to pipeline might not make such a difference to Russian revenues. Russia’s Gazprom earned some €6.5bn from gas exports to Europe last year.

As a result of higher energy costs, Germany’s neighbours are forced to supply Germany with power under EU rules that have driven up costs in those countries as well. Sweden and Norway in particular are now suffering from power price inflation and have frozen plans to increase power links with Germany to cap exports capacity so they can use more of their domestic production capacity to meet their own domestic demand.

“Currently, Europe is still consuming half of Russia’s annual gas production. Although the volume of piped Russian gas has fallen dramatically over the last two years, the volume of Russia’s LNG exports to Europe have doubled in the last two years and are currently at an all-time high and still rising. Ukraine’s supporters wanted to include an LNG ban in the sixteenth package of sanctions under debate at the moment and due to be enacted in February, but that idea has already been dropped as unworkable, according to reports.”

Incessant Murder in West Asia

Israel’s violence against Palestinians continues. In the West Bank Isrsel is reported to have killed 29 Palestinians and wounded dozens across the past day or so. Medical teams and the press encounter obstacles to access. There is a scarcity of essential medicines and food. 174 Palestinians have been arrested, most of them in Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas. WAFA reports that occupation troops are demolishing houses and blocking roads in an operation that has displaced almost 90% of the population from the refugee camp of Jenin. The city’s government hospital is encountering crippling difficulties as a result of a scarcity of drinking war and power cuts. Israel’s blockade prevents the entry of essential resources. The localities of Tammoun and the refugee camp of Al-Far’a in Tubas have been targeted in incessant attacks.

Israel is moviong quickly in preparation for Trump’s plan for the US to take over Gaza. Andre Damon writes for the World Socialist Web Site (Damon) that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the military to prepare to put Trump’s plan into action, a plan that would include “exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air.” There is nothing new here: multiple Israeli government officials have called for the exact same plan, in the exact same language, for over a year.

“In reality, Trump was merely stating openly the actual policy of the Israeli government, which has been enabled, funded and armed by the Biden, and now Trump, administrations”.

Trump has claimed that Israel would hand over the Gaza to the US “after the fighting,” in an admission that Israel intends to resume the carnage and attempt to crush Hamas once and for all.

Through Trump’s condemnation of the ICC charges against Netanyahu, the US officially and brazenly embraces genocide of Palestinians and the forcible relocation of those that remain. Trump’s has effectively announced the utterly illegal seizure of territory that does not remotely belong to the US.

The ICC has charged Netanyahu and his former Minister of Defense, Gallant of:

“The following war crimes and crimes against humanity: Starvation of civilians as a method of warfare as a war crime; Willfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health … or cruel treatment as a war crime; Willful killing … or murder as a war crime; Extermination and/or murder … including in the context of deaths caused by starvation”.

In Syria, meanwhile, Washington is drafting plans for a withdrawal of US military force. If this order proceeds, then it leaves Syrian Kurds and their SDF fighting force very exposed to further attacks by Turkish armed forces or by militia affiliated with them. This might worry Israel if it considered that US forces in Syria might support Israel’s own illegal occupation of southern Syria, but might also prompt Israel to seek a tighter relationship with the Kurds. As for the Russians, meanwhile, latest reports suggest that the HTS is being more conciliatory on the question of Russian evacuation of its bases in Latakia ,saying that this can be avoided, perhaps by a Russian payment or by some other means.

Intimidating the Latins to Reject China

Master Nazi Rubio has returned to the US after forcing Panama. Andrea Lobo wrties for the World Socialist Web Site (Lobo) tthat the overall purpose was to end Panamanian "participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, review the management of ports near the Panama Canal by a Chinese-based corporation, and increase efforts to stop the flow of migrants”. The State Department has claimed that US government vessels, including military ones, will transit for free.

Rubio also met with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, who offered to place much of the Salvadoran state at the service of Trump’s deportation and repressive operations.

“In exchange for a fee, El Salvador agreed to receive an indefinite number of deportees from all nationalities and to detain alleged criminals sent by the United States in the new Cecot (Terrorism Confinement Center) mega-prison, the largest in the Americas which an official inmate population of 40,000”.

Rubio even claims, flying in the face of the US Constitution, that the US will be able to send US citizens or legal residents who are incarcerated in the US to El Salvador. But don’t worry: the White House, in an equal act of disdain for constitutionality, will be able to strip anyone of their US citizenship.

“The agreement reached to turn El Salvador into a dungeon makes clear the connection between Trump’s foreign and domestic policies, how the shift toward open dictatorship and colonialism are deeply intertwined.”

During Rubio’s visit to Costa Rica,the country’s President Rodrigo Chaves announced a blueprint for cooperating on migration and security, involving the direct intervention in the Central American country of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rubio’s comments during the week suggest the US will continue its efforts to target Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba for regime change on the false pretext that it is they and not US policies that are principally responsible for the migration crisis. Mexico and Colombia are also blamed.

President Nicolas Maduro has given guarantees about receiving deportees. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo has reached a deal to increase by 40 percent the deportation flights to Guatemala carrying migrants of all nationalities.

US Anti-China Manouver in Asia

The Trump Administration is positioning itself to fight for a much bigger chunk o,f weslth in the Arctic so as to avail itself of new trade routes that have been opened up by the melting ice and which can allow access raw materials buried beneath the ice of Canada and Greenland. It is also attempting to place obstacles in the way of Russia’s development of a new north-south trading or transport (NST Ccorridor) from the Arctic to India through Russia, Iran and Central Asia.

Andrew Korybko, writing in Pressena ((Korybko) reports on a recent executive order to “modify or rescind sanctions waivers…including those related to Iran’s Chabahar port project”. This port is pivotal to the the NSTC, one that India relies on to balance China in Central Asia.

The latest threats coincided with an Indian government report about how maritime traffic along that route soared by 43% last year and container traffic by 34%…There’s no doubt that modifying or rescinding India’s sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port is intended to coerce Iran into concessions to the US since the Executive Order in which this is decreed explicitly concerns the resumption of his first term’s “maximum pressure” policy. The future of the Iranian economy is even more dependent on the NSTC than the Indian and Russian ones are so threatening its viability is meant to raise the chances that it complies with his demands on missiles and nuclear energy.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies ; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism ; Interfax: Breaking into Global New s; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis ; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media ; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles ; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). In preparation for 2025 is Afghanistan: Occupation and its Aftermath (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors) and, for 2026, The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).

Empire, Communication and NATO Wars is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, access the archives and support my work, consider upgrading to a paid subscription if you have not already done so. Thank you!