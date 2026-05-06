Russia-Ukraine

Readers here will be aware that over the past couple of weeks or so I have been waving a red flag over recent narratives in the alternative media concerning the Russia-Ukraine battlefields. It had struck me that something major was awry: the US was supposedly “abandoning” Ukraine to Europe and, until a few days ago, there was no major new tranche of money going to Kiev and the prospects for a total Russian victory seemed unassailable. And yet, in reality, Ukraine had very significantly escalated the number, ferocity and accuracy of drone attacks on Russian assets, causing significant damage, especially to Russian energy facilities in major production centers such as Tuapse and Perm. This did not prevent important activities by the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine, especially in the northeastern oblasts of Ukraine, in the Donbass around Slavyansk, in cities such as Kostiantynivka and nor did it prevent continuing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian targets especially threatening to major centers such as Odessa, Zapporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kiev.

Interviewed today by Judge Napolitano, analyst Gilbert Doctorow confirms what he has been saying for some time, and what I have also expressed here on this site, that there is growing anxiety in Russia and among pro-Russian circles outside of Russia that Putin’s general posture of slowly-slowly, carefully-carefully, let-us-never-be-provoked is simply no longer working, is no longer sufficient. And the primary reason that Doctorow and others, including the Military Summary Channel, have identified for this change in the overall perspective of ordinary Russians, is the recent escalation, as I have just described, of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks (predominantly drones, indeed one fairly rarely hears of Ukrainian missiles at the moment) on Russia, something which Doctorow is tempted to attribute to British sources of supply, which would be hardly surprising.

Despite Russia’s much vaunted array of ultra-modern and quite frightening new weapons, nuclear and non-nuclear, the country has seemed powerless to effect a convincing end to what had started out as an entirely reasonable and indeed necessary (in my view, controversial as this is in the West) pushback by a published Western strategy designed to break up the Russian Federation in the West’s interests

And now we have come to the peculiar situation where decisions by both Putin and Zelenskiy seem to have determined, finally, the use of such weapons - the Oreshnik is commonly cited - later this week. Putin announced a ceasefire on May 8 and 9 in order to protect Moscow, the Red Square in particular, from Ukrainian attacks during the Victory Day celebrations. Putin warned Ukraine that if it did not respect this unilateral Russian ceasefire, Russia would in effect blow Kiev off the planet. Of course, nobody has told Putin that, war or no war, Russia absolutely has to have a major parade that day. Zelenskiy, rather than graciously recognize the wisdom of joining in a celebration of the end of World War Two, something of existential importance to both Russia and Ukraine, childishly hit back with a purposeless ultimatum of his own namely that Russia would have to respect a Ukrainian ceasefire on the nights of May 5 and 6 or else Ukraine would be sure to hit Moscow on Victory Day. Russia has already violated the Ukrainian ultimatum with major bombings in Odessa and elsewhere over the past 24 hours. This would therefore seem to require Zelenskiy to keep his promise to hit Moscow on or close to Friday or Saturday this week. Russian air defenses are pretty good around Moscow but we know they are far from inviolable in the face of drone swarms, and drone swarms can also hide missiles. And this in turn will require Russia to carry out a strike against Kiev that many Russians think should have been undertaken months if not years ago to get rid of the now illegal and unelected junta that dictates the loss of Ukrainian sovereignty to Western controllers, massive losses of life and of population, deep corruption and a continuing existential threat to Russia.

Up to this point, I find myself in alignment with Doctorow; in accounting for what he sees as growing restlessness in Russia with Putin’s policies, Doctorow is also placing weight on his economic policies. I myself have tended to downplay the integrity of Western scathing accounts of Russian economic policy, pointing out that in some respects Russia’s economy is far, far more impressive than anything we see right now in Europe or even in the US. I maintain this view. But I also find of interest Doctorow’s view that the policy of high interest rates in Russia - which Alexander Mercouris, for example, has consistently justified as an effective tool to dampen inflationary pressures - is a tool to convert Russia from a consumer to a war economy. It does this because it dampens demand for and production of consumer goods, while allowing privileged rates of interest to enterprises engaged in weapons production. But, as one should also allow, it does reduce inflation, as appears to be the case unmistakenly this year.

Additionally I was interested in Doctorow’s view that in response to Trump’s appointment of clownish Zionist negotiators Kushner and Witkoff, Putin had appointed his own clowns, Dmitriev and Ushakoff. The latter represent the “liberal camp” or what is left of it in Russia, and one wonder whether they also represent the “liberal” domain of Putin’s own multi-faceted pro-capitalist personality.

The Gulf

Trump yesterday said he had paused his attempt to guide commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz. This might align with predictions from some quarters that Trump’s essential trajectory is to pause the conflict altogether or even to withdraw.

In Iran, Professor Marandi - an excellent source in situ - has told Judge Napolitano on Judging Freedom this morning that Iranians simply see these kinds of Trump statements as egregious attempts at market manipulation and that they still expect the war to continue. They are awaiting the next wave of US-Israeli attacks.

Trump today agrees with the Iranians: AFP reports US President Donald Trump as today threatening to resume bombing Iran does not agree to a deal to end the war.

“If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

In the meantime, Western military assets in the region are increasing. AFP reported a few hours ago that France’s aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle is heading towards the southern Red Sea to pre‑position for a possible mission to restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. President Macron is cited as saying that the redeployment sends “a signal that not only are we ready to secure the Strait of Hormuz but that we are also capable of doing so,” the presidency added. All this seems to be a response to a statement from French shipping company CMA CGM to the effect that one of its vessels, the CMA CGM San Antonio, had been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz Tuesday. Some injured crew had been evacuated.

AFP also reports, citing “local media,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei as saying that a US proposal to end the war is still “under review” by Tehran. Tehran will convey its views to key mediator Pakistan after “finalizing its views”, Baqaei told the ISNA news agency. Iran is under pressure from China. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to the war and for the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” in talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Israel’s continuing war of unprovoked aggression in the Lebanon continues to be a major factor in any potential for a settlement between Iran, the US and Israel. There are no reassuring noises coming out of Tel Aviv that would support any such hope. Israel’s army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has vowed to dismantle Hezbollah and at the same time has said the military was prepared to launch a new offensive against Iran if needed. The Israeli army says it has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of Lebanon.

Axios Ceasefire

There are reports from Axios ((Axios), a site sometimes said to be close to Israel, based primarily it seems on US sources, that the US and Iran are close to signing an MOU.

This would involve a 30-day pause in the conflict for negotiations and an eventual agreement. It would involve either the “gradual lifting” or the immediate lifting of the US blockade, Iran allowing ships through the Strait subject to certain conditions, a 12-20 year moratorium on Iran’s uranium enrichment (but still allowed to enrich to the level of 3.6%, close to something Iran had already allowed for prior to the war and presented to Witkoff and Kushner), an Iranian commitment never to have a nuclear weapon.

Iran would permit inspections. The US would gradually lift sanctions, and $billions of Iranian funds frozen around the world since the Islamic revolution of 1979 would be released.

There are a number of items missing that might otherwise have been expected from the US administration: there is nothing about ballistic missiles, nothing about Iran abandoning support for its “proxies” (Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis), nothing about the release of political prisoners. Nor, so far as I am aware, is there anything about the Lebanon and this, to my mind, is one of the more problematic aspects of such reports as we are finding in Axios.

I anticipate that there will be major developments over the next few days. I shall endeavor today either to repost updated versions of this one or, better still if I find the time, to post entirely fresh accounts.