Nicholas Kristof has published a highly controversial New York Times (Kristof) op-ed titled The Silence that Meets the Rape of Palestinians. This details allegations of systemic sexual abuse, torture, and rape committed by Israeli prison guards, soldiers, and West Bank settlers against Palestinian detainees.

Kristof interviewed 14 Palestinian men, women, and children. They described severe forms of sexual torture, including being stripped naked repeatedly, severe beatings, and objects being forcefully used against them. The column highlighted a highly graphic account from a former detainee who alleged that Israeli forces trained and used combat dogs to sexually assault prisoners. While Kristof noted there is no evidence that Israeli top leadership explicitly ordered the rapes, he argued that Israel has built a security apparatus where sexualized torture has become a “standard operating procedure”.

(On this question one cannot avoid mention of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s National Security Minister, who has been accused of promoting and overseeing policies that human rights organizations and international experts characterize as systematic torture.

Ben-Gvir frames his actions as “tightening conditions” to the legal minimum. Ben-Gvir’s office maintains that these policies are “in line with international law” and are necessary security measures to prevent “improved conditions” for those he deems terrorists. He has refused to apologize to released hostages who stated his inflammatory rhetoric and harsh prison policies led to increased torture for Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir has made repeated public calls for the “killing and torture” of Palestinian detainees. He has openly advocated for a “death penalty for terrorists” to create “deterrence”. Reports from rights groups state that during a 2026 raid on Ofer Prison, Ben-Gvir personally “stepped on prisoners’ heads” and showcasing victims of violence and humiliation during prison visits. Ben-Gvir has boasted about reducing food to the point of “starvation,” which he calls “the minimum of the minimum”. Detainees have reported widespread starvation, severe beatings, and the denial of medical care under his tenure.

He has advanced bills in the Knesset to legalize the execution of Palestinian prisoners and establish exceptional courts that critics say lack judicial guarantees). B’Tselem and Amnesty International describe the current Israeli prison system as a “network of torture camps” where abuse—including sexual violence and waterboarding—has become “state doctrine” under the current government).

To back his claims, Kristof cited investigative reports from human rights groups, including B’Tselem, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Save the Children, and a 49-page United Nations report.

The New York Times has strongly defended Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, stating that the column was deeply reported and extensively fact-checked. The news outlet affirmed that the 14 personal accounts were thoroughly corroborated with family members, lawyers, and external witnesses wherever possible. In defense of his piece, Kristof pushed back against critics on social media, arguing that if skeptics believe the abuse allegations are false, Israeli authorities should immediately permit the Red Cross and independent lawyers to visit the roughly 9,000 Palestinian security prisoners currently being held.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar officially ordered a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, calling Kristof’s piece “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel”. Israeli officials and various Middle East analysts criticized Kristof for relying on Euro-Med Monitor, an NGO they claim serves as a Hamas propaganda network. Skeptics and canine behavior experts also publicly challenged the anatomical plausibility of the dog-rape allegations, calling them a “blood libel”.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry pointed out that the op-ed was strategically published just one day before the release of a massive, 300-page independent Israeli report documenting systematic sexual violence by Hamas on October 7, 2023. They accused the paper of attempting to deflect attention and undermine the findings of Hamas’s crimes. The paper to which the Israeli report refers concludes that sexual violence against women and men was “systematic, widespread and integral” to the attack by Hamas and its allies on Octdober 7, as well as to the violations against hostages who were taken back to Gaza.

Dr. and Professor Elkayam-Levy, a legal scholar and human rights advocate, created the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women, Children and Families to raise global awareness of the gender-based violence. The group says it works to amplify victims’ voices and confront denial. The commission said it had analyzed and cataloged more than 10,000 photographs and video segments, including footage recorded by perpetrators, as well as satellite imagery. The team also conducted site visits and cross-referenced firsthand accounts, documentation and open-source materials.

“The commission’s archive is closed to the public because of the graphic nature of much of the material, it said, and to protect the privacy of victims and their families.”

Based on social media commentary from mid-2026, Max Blumenthal—an author and editor of The Grayzone—has strongly criticized the work of Elkayam-Levy. Blumenthal has alleged that the investigations conducted by Elkayam-Levy are fraudulent or unreliable, calling her a “proven fraud” in social media posts. Blumenthal’s critique specifically targets the reliance of her work on certain testimonials regarding the events of October 7, 2023.

An established critic of Israeli policies on Palestine, Max Blumenthal (editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, and himself a Jew) also asserts that Israel utilizes systematic sexual violence and torture as foundational tools of state policy against Palestinian prisoners. He frequently utilizes his platform and social media presence to amplify reports of severe abuse, drawing direct historical parallels to assert that these actions are deeply rooted in the history of the Israeli state. Blumenthal maintains that Israel has “viciously raped and sexually abusing Palestinians since its foundation.” He routinely shares historical accounts—such as the 1970s torture allegations of Rasmea Odeh detailed in Alfred Lilienthal’s book The Zionist Connection—to argue that modern abuses are continuation of historical patterns. With reference to the events of October 7 2023, he argues that Israeli authorities and media spent months accusing Palestinians of mass sexual violence without sufficient evidence, while simultaneously trying to suppress or justify heavily documented, systemic rape occurring within their own military detention centers.

Al-Jazeera (an established Qatari-based global news source) in 2024 launched an investigation by its I-Unit, which examined hours of footage from CCTV, dashcams, personal phones and headcams of killed Hamas fighters (see (Al Jazeera). It concluded that many of the stories that came out in the days following the October 7 attack were false. These include claims of atrocities such as the mass killing and beheading of babies as well as allegations of widespread and systematic rape – stories that were used repeatedly by politicians in Israel and the West to justify the ferocity of the subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed well over 72,000 ,000 people. Claims by the Israeli army that it found eight burned babies at a house in Kibbutz Be’eri were untrue. The analysis found that there were no babies in the house, and the 12 people inside were almost certainly killed by Israeli forces when they stormed the building. This was one of a number of incidents where the police and army appear to have killed Israeli citizens. The I-Unit identified 19 such victims, but the true figure is likely to be higher. It also identified 27 captives who died between their homes and the Gaza fence in circumstances that have not been explained.

Max Blumenthal has focused heavily on scandals emerging from Israeli military prisons, such as the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility. Following the 2024 arrest of Israeli soldiers accused of brutally sodomizing a Palestinian detainee, Blumenthal widely condemned the subsequent far-right riots at the base, characterizing them as an explicit, state-backed defense of “the right to rape Palestinian men.”

Blumenthal has been highly critical of establishment Western journalism. He argues that corporate media platforms selectively over-report unverified claims against Palestinians while long ignoring institutionalized “torture camps” documented by human rights groups like B’Tselem.