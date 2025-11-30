A lugubriuous mood has descended upon America’s Thanksgiving holiday. It is crystal clear that the UNSC’s backing for Trump’s “ceasefire” in Gaza has done very little to stop the killing of Palestinians, that the IDF continues to occupy over half of Gaza, that the future of Palestinians on the West Bank is bleak, that there is no meaningful opposition to Israel anywhere, while in Lebanon and Syria obnoxious Israeli killings continue on a daily basis with impunity. The UN and the International Court of Justice are toothless tigers that offer little by way of substantial, actual aid. There is little comfort to be taken from the continuing survival of (Sunni) Hamas and (Shia) Hezbollah.

The vulnerability of Iran to another attack by the US and Israel is made worse by the successful agreement brokered by the US in August 2025 for a strategic transit corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This will link Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan in Armenia. Under the agreement, the US would sublease the land to a consortium that will develop rail, oil, gas, and fiber optic lines, as well as possible electricity transmission, along 21 mile corridor. This gives the US further strategic advantage on the northern border of Iran. Tehran, meanwhile is plagued with devastating drought and pollution and crop failure.

Without any legal right, the US has effectively closed Venezuelan airspace, very likely in preparation for an invasion on the dubious pretext that Venezuela is a major route for the flow of illicit drugs to the US. It isn’t and even if it was, an invasion would not be a legal response. A legal response would also require the consent of Congress, which has not been sought. The US continues to fire on and destroy small boats and their occupants off the coast of Venezuela, showing no evidence these vessels actually carry drugs, or that the drugs are destined for the US (they seem too small to carry the necessary gasoline to carry them that far) or for why the suspected boats are not simply detained and searched.

In Ukraine, the resignation of Zelenskiy’s right hand man (perhaps even his minder or controller on behalf of…..neo-Nazi sponsors? MI6? French intelligence?), Andriy Yerkmak, under pressure from the country’s anti-corruption agencies (even though the European Union last week counselled them to back off) is widely considered to have rendered Zelenskiy’s position very vulnerable to American pressure on Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia. As I have many times pointed out, corruption in Ukraine has been endemic since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and almost certainly grew much worse under the Western-instigated coup of 2014 which criminalized the country’s major political party. Anti-corruption agencies did not have to wait this long. Until now they have not brought a single successful case to fruition. That all of a sudden heads are rolling at the mere threat of a search must surely be attributable to either international or domestic sources of opposition to the current regime, or both.

A Ukrainian delegation to Washington may arrive this week under the leadership of intelligence chief Budanov in place of Yermak, presumably to talk about Washington’s 28-point plan (which is the only plan, or framework, that Russia has indicated could be suitable as a basis for further discussion even though at the time of writing this framework has not formally been presented to Russia).

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries and on two Russian tankers in the Black Sea said to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” (i.e. not insured by Lloyds of London) provoked another major Russian drone and missile attack across Ukraine. The Ukrainian attacks may be intended as an attempt to soften Russia up in advance of the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation to Washington at a time that Ukraine has very little leverage otherwise. They are taken quite seriously by Dima of the Military Summary Channel who worries about significant impacts on Russian oil supplies and the corresponding impact on State revenue impact on State revenues; but other sources barely comment on this.

Potential scenarios include: a kow-towing by Zelenskiy to the US and to Russia that would lead to the implementation of Istanbul Plus, with Europe falling into line, probably after new elections so as to ensure that the signatories to the final agreement are legitimate in Russian eyes; a refusal by Zelenskiy to make concessions, guaranteeing a continuation of the conflict with the ever more active participation of (an almost bankrupt) Europe but with the US adopting a more detached position than up until now; or Zelenskiy stands down, rather than face an investigation by the anti-corruption agencies, precipitating new elections and a new regime that would be more amenable to agreeing a settlement with Russia, one that would approximate to Putin’s Istanbul Plus conditions of June 2024.

A “settlement” in Ukraine will free up the US to attend with greater urgency to its other fronts in its war to sustain US global hegemony: currently Venezuela, Iran and Taiwan. Two of these are major oil producing countries of considerable interest to China and one is of existential political importance to China.