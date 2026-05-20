Joining NATO

Finland joined NATO in 2023 with the same reckless abandon that Russians, in the period of the Soviet dissolution, swallowed the illusions of their liberal influencers that capitalism and the privatization of State companies would somehow restore them to the real ownership of these enterprises that, seventy years previously had been assured them by the Bolsheviks.

Vladimir Putin has strongly criticized Finland’s decision to join NATO, most recently on Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, May 9, calling it a “mistake” that will inevitably lead to “problems” and retaliatory military actions by Russia. Putin has repeatedly emphasized that before Finland joined NATO, the two nations had excellent, “kindest and most sincere relations”. He argued there were absolutely no threats to Finland’s security, noting all territorial disputes had been resolved decades ago. In response to Finland’s entry, Putin announced that Russia would “respond in a mirror manner”. He detailed plans to create the Leningrad Military District and deploy additional military units and strike weapons along the Russian-Finnish border. Putin has often claimed that the West “dragged Finland into NATO”. He suggested the move was based on opportunistic expectations of Russia’s economic and political collapse, allowing others to seize its resources. Putin views Finland’s NATO accession differently than Ukraine’s. Because Moscow has no territorial claims on Helsinki, he framed the decision as “nonsense” and an attempt to get “under a Western umbrella”, rather than a direct clash of interests

Strangely, the streets of Helsinki are still not paved with gold following this momentous abandonment of the Cold War neutrality that had long secured Finnish safety, prosperity and, according to many polls, a status as the happiest little humans on earth.

Finnish Economy

Finland’s economy is said to be “weathering” current geopolitical and energy crises with modest but fragile growth, projected around 0.6% to 1.0%. While the country effectively decoupled from cheap Russian energy and severed trade, subsequent economic momentum is stalled by persistent global energy shocks, rising interest rates, and cautious consumer behavior.

Finland is less affected than many European countries by the broader European gas crisis brought about by European connivance with US destruction of Nord Stream and abandonment of cheap Russian energy delivered by pipeline. Finland has the benefit of its own nuclear power and wind energy, with fossil fuels accounting for only about 30% of total energy consumption. The absence of reliance on Russian natural gas has actually accelerated the country’s clean energy transition. The collapse of trade with Russia initially threatened Finnish manufacturing, but the aggregate impact on the sector is said to be “manageable”. Many firms had reduced their Russian exposure before 2022 and successfully redirected supply chains, though highly specialized border regions and tourism sectors suffered disproportionately.

Finland has sharply increased its defense spending (rising from €5.1 billion to over €6.2 billion, aiming for 3% of GDP by 2029) to bolster its position following its NATO accession. Combined with economic slowdowns, this has put significant pressure on public finances, prompting the government to pursue structural reforms and social spending cuts. Broader global conflicts - including flare-ups in the Middle East and shifting U.S. trade policies - continue to drive energy price volatility and inflation, compounding uncertainty for Finnish households and slowing recovery

Drone Incursions

Finland is dealing with a surge of suspected drone incursions and airspace violations stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Everybody agrees that the drones are Ukrainian, but the Finnish government, under the rabid pro-Ukrainian leadership of aptly named President Stubb and foreign minister Elina Valtonen, Finns are being spun the highly unlikely tale that Russia, in a fit of suicidal frenzy often forces Ukrainian drones targeting oil refineries to veer off course and drift into the Baltic and Finnish airspace. Why not just force them into the Baltic Sea, rather than invite the wrath of NATO under Article 5?

The phenomenon is not confined to Finland, as similar drone incursions have been reported over Poland and elsewhere. NATO planes had to down an unintended Ukrainian drone in nearby Estonia, and similar incidents have been detected in Latvia. The thought that this just might conceivably be a Ukrainian false flag operation designed to bring Finland directly into the war, precisely with a view to triggering Article 5, appears not to have occurred to leaders of countries that have been subjected to these incursions.

Earlier this month Finnish authorities issued a major safety warning for the Uusimaa region, advising 1.8 million residents to stay indoors. Helsinki Airport (the country’s largest) was briefly shut down, and Hornet fighter jets were scrambled after suspected drones approached the southern coast. Following the capital-wide alert, the government initiated a review of its civil emergency systems because the emergency warning application failed to reach all users. On May 14, authorities lifted the safety warning confirming that the suspected drone threat had passed and there is no direct military threat to the country.

Finnish defense and emergency authorities had issued the warning after receiving intelligence about a potentially stray unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the airspace between Helsinki and Porvoo. Helsinki Airport suspended all flight traffic for roughly three hours, impacting numerous morning flights and leading to residual delays. The Finnish Defence Forces and Border Guard raised their readiness, scrambling Hornet fighter jets, helicopters, and naval vessels to step up air and maritime surveillance.

The Finnish Defense Forces continue to search for and track stray drones, particularly in the South Karelia region near the Russian border.

Finnish Nukes?

But not to worry, because Finland will soon be able to host other people’s nuclear weapons. And whose weapons could these possibly be, one wonders?

Not that this development worries any of the Trumpists and neocons who, for a decade or more, have supported US and Europe’s false narratives about Iran as a “nuclear threat” and have decried its enrichment of uranium for peaceful energy purposes, even though Iran up to this point possesses no nuclear weapons (though one must be forgiven for hoping that by now it will have done) and has actively assured the world that it has no intention of acquiring one, even though it faces a rival, Israel, that illegally holds hundreds of nuclear warheads.

Finland, for the record, does not enrich uranium; the country lacks any enrichment facilities and exports its recovered natural uranium abroad for processing and enrichment. While Finland mines and recovers natural uranium, the subsequent steps - such as conversion, enrichment, and fuel fabrication - are carried out by specialized international suppliers.

The country is actively amending its Cold War-era laws to allow the transit and hosting of nuclear weapons on its territory. Helsinki is also streamlining regulations for next-generation nuclear energy, such as small modular reactors. In March 2026, the Finnish Defense Ministry proposed draft amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code to lift a blanket prohibition on the import, transport, and possession of nuclear explosives. Officials state the move aims to remove legal barriers to homeland defense and fully integrate Finland into NATO’s collective defense and deterrence architecture. While Finnish leadership does not intend to permanently host nuclear arms on its soil during peacetime, the change would permit them during times of crisis or for allied defense cooperation.

The Kremlin has warned that these changes threaten the border and will force Russia to take appropriate countermeasures. In my post yesterday I discussed what some of these countermeasures could be with reference to Russia’s new nuclear and non-nuclear capabilities, especially the Oreshnik and the Sarmat. On the question of the Oreshnik there has been some controversy, as I mentioned, over whether an Oreshnik or perhaps some new version of it, had been used on an industrial target in Dnipro earlier this week. It appears that the target is the same factory that was targeted in Russia’s first combat application of the Oreshnik in Dnipro in 2024.

It does not say very much about the destructive power of the Oreshnik if, within two years, Ukraine has been able to reconstruct it to the point that Russia would want to strike it again. Or alternatively, this might confirm the view of those who say that the main advantage of the Oreshnik, which carries up to six independently targeted warheads, is not the scale of its destructive power but its high degree of precision. It seems unlikely, however, that an Oreshnik was indeed used for the attack earlier this week given Ukrainian assurances that no such weapon was used and silence from Russia. But there were reports of several Iskander missiles being targeted at Dnipro which might just have had the same kind of impact and given rise to rumors about an Oreshnik.