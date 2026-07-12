Gilbert Doctorow has long castigated those he calls, or used to call, his “colleagues” in the alternative media for not agreeing with him.

He seemed quite driven by his ire with the alternative media, even though the latter had integrated his voice into the Napolitano carnival (now on vacation - therein lies a real problem) with the approving support of one of its foremost apostles, Ray McGovern. They liked him because he could speak Russian, watched Russian TV talk shows - which he insisted reflected important currents in Moscow leadership - and travelled regularly to Russia.

But in recent months, Doctorow began to lend his voice to those in Russia who worried that Putin was being too cautious, too soft and unwilling to acknowledge the speed of direct Western involvement in the war which I, almost from the start of it, had dubbed NATO’s proxy war with Russia over Ukraine.

Alternative media have proved fatefully resistant to this message though it is one I too have come to embrace in view of what is happening in the newest episodes of the drone war - although, up to this point, I have argued that these are eclipsed by Russian advances along the front and by what Russia could be doing - but never quite gets round to doing vis-a-vis Kiev.

Today, Doctorow is arguing not that Russia has lost the war - indeed, it has not - but that it is losing the war.

He can point to the devastating embarrassment of Ukraine’s drone bombardment of “shadow” tankers in the Azov (Ukraine has damaged or destroyed around 50 so far); the forced closure of the Azov Sea connection to the Black Sea; the forced shutdown of Russian diesel exports ( this will worsen the global energy shocks of the US war on Iran), the crippling of energy facilities across Crimea; the very long-range drone strikes that have damaged most if not all of Russia’s major oil refineries; severe gasoline shortages across many parts of Russia that will have a crippling impact on its economy.

Up until recently it has been possible to disparage this representation of events by blaming the propaganda war and its seeming loss of interest in Russian territorial advances.

A truly crippled economy will sabotage Russian ability to sustain its advances in the ground war. The war will probably continue but we are then on a path towards fulfillment of the West’s RAND wet dream of the splintering of Russia into small bickering statelets, all open to the machinations of Western capital.

This, by the way, will surely turn out to be a lot more complex than Western imagination can encompass, not least because it ignores the basic fact that most of the Federation is united by deep cultural, Slavic roots that will pay Washington in the same way they paid Hitler and Napoleon.

Most worrying of all this, for now, is the apparent Russian lack of leadership on the question that afflicts it most and which seems most to paralyze Putin: Russia is at war not with Ukraine but with the entirety of NATO. This has always been true, only Putin’s strategy has been to pretend that it isn’t really true.

Among other things we can put this down to the lingering Russian liberal faith in the excellence of Western civilization (management of this appearance based on despoliation of the South) that infected Yeltsin and that, despite himself, Putin also fell prey to.

Does Putin even want to turn this around? Can he turn it around? And has he left it to too late to turn this around?

Russians want to know.