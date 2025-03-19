I don’t agree with the pro-Trump apologia that the pain and mass murder already inflicted by the US and Israel in Gaza, Yemen, and soon in Iran, or the argument, by extension, that the US silence on Israel’s brutality in and occupation of Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria, has something to do with the brilliance of Trump in masterminding a new world order while buying time and temporarily allowing Zionism free reign and holding down the Israeli lobby in Congress. In short, the argument goes,Trump is triggering World War Three in order to save us from World War Three. The argument is silly on the face of it; it is extraordinarily contrived and contradictory; there is no evidence for it whatsoever. It is profoundly at odds with everything we have seen of the man so far. It also spits on the bodies of hundreds and hundreds of Trump and Netanyahu’s most recent victims. Rejection of the argument has nothing whatsoever to do with dislike of Trump’s transactionalism; it has to do with dislike of sloppy and possibly mischievous thinking. Good people find better solutions. Good people behave like good people.