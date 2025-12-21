(My italics)

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the West’s war on Russia’s “shadow fleet?”

The West’s actions against Russia’s “shadow fleet” aim to reduce Moscow’s oil revenues by increasing shipping costs and operational difficulties, but these efforts have also led to the fleet’s expansion and associated environmental and security risks.

Advantages

Reduced Russian Revenue: Sanctions have significantly lowered the price Russia receives for its Urals oil compared to global benchmarks, starkly lowering state revenue and putting a strain on its wartime finances. Russian oil and gas revenues in 2025 have fallen to their lowest levels since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Increased Reliance on Western Shipping: Targeted sanctions on individual shadow tankers have sidelined a significant portion of the fleet, forcing Russian exporters to rely more on the mainstream, sanctions-compliant fleet. This gives Western policymakers potential new leverage over Russian oil exports (NB: I have yet to see evidence of this).

Disruption of Operations: Sanctioned vessels often experience a sharp decline in activity, traveling shorter distances and making fewer port visits, which creates logistical challenges for Russia’s oil exports.

Proof of Concept: The successful large-scale sanctioning of tankers without destabilizing the global energy markets in early 2025 has demonstrated that the shadow fleet can be rolled back at scale (NB: Again, I have yet to see evidence of this from less prejudiced sources).

Disadvantages

Creation of a Parallel System: The sanctions prompted Russia to amass its own large “shadow fleet” (over 500 vessels), creating a parallel shipping ecosystem that operates outside conventional international oversight.

Evasion and Adaptation: Russia has effectively adapted to sanctions using various evasion tactics, including opaque ownership structures, “flag-hopping”, renaming ships, and using non-Western insurance, which complicates enforcement efforts.

Maritime Safety and Environmental Risks: The shadow fleet largely consists of aging vessels that often lack adequate insurance and proper maintenance, posing significant risks of collisions and environmental disasters on the high seas.

Geopolitical and Security Concerns: The shadow fleet’s activities make it harder to monitor Russian vessel movements, potentially offering new avenues for arms smuggling or the sabotage of critical underwater infrastructure like data cables and pipelines.

Market Distortion: The EU import ban has reshaped global trading routes, shifting Russian oil to Asia and increasing transportation costs, which can have ripple effects on global oil prices and market dynamics.

Encourages Future Evasion: The perceived success of the shadow fleet in sustaining Russian oil flow may encourage other sanctioned or rogue state actors to adopt similar evasion strategies in future conflicts, eroding the overall effectiveness of sanctions as a policy tool.

What about the legality of this?

The legality of the West’s actions against Russia’s “shadow fleet” is a complex intersection of national sovereignty, international maritime law, and evolving definitions of military objectives.

Legal Basis for Western Actions

Domestic Sanctions and Financial Leverage: The primary legal tool used by the U.S., EU, and UK is the designation of specific vessels and entities under domestic sanctions regimes (e.g., Executive Order 14024). These laws prohibit Western companies from providing critical services—such as insurance, financing, and port access—to sanctioned ships.

War-Sustaining Effort: In late 2025, legal scholars have noted an increasing international acceptance of the “war-sustaining” approach. This argument posits that because shadow fleet tankers ensure revenues for Russia’s military effort, they may qualify as lawful military targets under the laws of armed conflict.

Stateful vs. Stateless Vessels: Under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) Article 110, warships may board vessels on the high seas if there is reasonable ground to suspect they are “without nationality” (stateless) or flying a false flag. The U.S. has used this to justify the seizure of sanctioned tankers that appear to be operating without legitimate registration.

Environmental and Safety Enforcement: Coastal states are increasingly using international conventions like MARPOL (pollution) and SOLAS (safety) to justify the inspection and potential detention of “unsafe” shadow tankers. For example, vessels lacking proper oil spill insurance may be found in violation of mandatory international requirements.

Legal Hurdles and Russian Defenses

Freedom of Navigation and Innocent Passage: UNCLOS guarantees ships the right of “innocent passage” through a country’s territorial waters (within 12 nautical miles). Unless a ship is actively engaging in acts prejudicial to the coastal state’s security, it is legally difficult to block its transit.

The Copenhagen Convention (1857): In specific choke points like the Danish Straits , the 1857 Copenhagen Convention guarantees the right of peaceful passage for merchant vessels, significantly limiting Denmark’s legal ability to block Russian tankers even if they are poorly insured.

Opaque Ownership and “Flag Hopping”: Russia exploits “gray areas” by frequently changing ship names and flags of convenience (e.g., Gabon, Cook Islands). This obscures the “beneficial owner,” making it difficult for Western authorities to prove a legal link to sanctioned Russian entities.

Jurisdictional Limits: Most shadow fleet ship-to-ship (STS) transfers occur in international waters or Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs), where coastal states have limited enforcement authority compared to their own territorial seas.

Proposed Legal Evolutions in 2025

New National Legislation: Countries such as Finland and Estonia are drafting national laws to provide firmer legal backing for detaining shadow fleet vessels on environmental or piracy grounds.

International Task Forces: Proponents are calling for a G7 Shadow Fleet Task Force to harmonize tracking and create a “workable definition” of the shadow fleet to enable consistent legal action across different jurisdictions.

U.S. Legislative Action: The DROP Act of 2025 was introduced in the U.S. Senate to authorize further financial sanctions on foreign buyers of Russian petroleum, aiming to close remaining legal loopholes in the price-cap regime.

But isnt all this highly counterproductive, putting Ukrainian and Western ships and energy structures at risk?

Critics of the campaign against the shadow fleet argue that it has triggered a “calibrated escalation” from Moscow, creating significant risks for Western and Ukrainian infrastructure that may outweigh the economic benefits

Retaliation Risks to Shipping and Energy

Direct Retaliation: Following Ukrainian drone strikes on shadow tankers in the Mediterranean and Black Seas in late 2025, President Putin explicitly vowed a Russian response. This raises the risk of “tit-for-tat” strikes on Western commercial shipping or energy assets.

Widespread Sabotage: Security experts warn that shadow fleet vessels—already under Russian state control and operating with opaque ownership—are prime tools for “deniable” hybrid warfare. This includes using ships to drag anchors over undersea data cables or pipelines, as seen in recent incidents in the Baltic Sea.

Energy Infrastructure Attacks: Russia has shifted its targeting in Ukraine to include not only electricity but also natural gas and fuel depots. Analysts suggest these escalations are timed to undermine morale and further strain Western-backed energy stability.

Counterproductive Outcomes

Uninsured Hazard: By pushing Russian oil onto aging, poorly maintained, and uninsured vessels, the West has increased the probability of a major environmental disaster. In the event of a collision with a Western ship, the lack of legitimate insurance makes recovering costs nearly impossible for Western companies.

Higher Global Costs: While intended to drain Russian revenue, the “war” on the fleet has increased daily charter rates and fuel costs globally. Some argue this creates a “shipping crisis” where artificially high freight rates actually help fund the very evasion schemes they were meant to stop.

Weaponization of the “Global Commons”: The expansion of the shadow fleet to nearly 1,000 ships by late 2025 has effectively created a lawless maritime environment that undermines 30 years of global safety and environmental regulations.

Counter-Arguments for the Campaign

Economic Attrition: Proponents argue the pressure is working; Russian oil and gas revenues in 2025 have already dropped by 23%, hitting their lowest levels since the invasion.

Degrading War Financing: Despite the risks, analysts note that every sanctioned tanker removed from the trade forces Russia into more expensive, complex workarounds, steadily eroding the profit margins used to fund its military.

In late 2025, the West’s “war” on Russia’s shadow fleet and the Trump administration’s “blockade” of Venezuelan tankers represent a significant shift from symbolic sanctions toward assertive maritime enforcement. While both target shadow fleets to drain adversary revenues, they differ in legal justification, physical execution, and geopolitical risk.

What are the points of comparison with Trump’s war on Venezuelan tankers?

Comparison of Enforcement Tactics Feature Action Against Russia (2022–2025)and Trump Action Against Venezuela (Late 2025)

Primary Method Financial sanctions, insurance bans, and port restrictions.Physical interdiction, boarding, and seizure of tankers at sea.

Legal Basis Price-cap non-compliance; environmental/safety violations (MARPOL/SOLAS).Federal warrants for “blocked property”; alleged links to “foreign terrorist organizations” (FTOs).

Military Role Intelligence sharing; limited Ukrainian drone strikes on energy assets. Active U.S. Navy/Coast Guard operations, including personnel rappelling onto decks.

Vessel Status Focus on aging “ghost ships” with opaque ownership.Targeted seizures of “stateless” or falsely flagged vessels like the Skipper.

Key Differences in Legal Justification

The “Terrorism” Link: The Trump administration’s 2025 seizures rely heavily on domestic civil forfeiture laws, arguing that tankers like the Skipper and Centuries are part of an illicit network funding FTOs (e.g., the IRGC and Hezbollah). This provides a stronger domestic legal track record for seizure than simple sanctions evasion.

International vs. Domestic Law: Experts note that while these seizures may be legal under U.S. law (via federal warrants), they remain highly contentious under UNCLOS (international law of the sea). Forcing a boarding usually requires proof that a vessel is “stateless” or engaged in piracy.

The “Blockade” Designation: Trump has officially ordered a “blockade” of all sanctioned tankers entering or leaving Venezuela. Legal scholars warn this is a “wartime tool” usually requiring a state of war, which the U.S. justifies by characterizing Maduro’s government as a “narco-terrorist” threat.

Strategic Implications