Joined at the Hip

While the US and Israeli militaries are not the same, they are deeply intertwined through shared intelligence, joint operations, and vast technological partnerships. Israel maintains its own independent chain of command, operational autonomy, and sovereign defense choices. While the US military occasionally stores equipment in Israel, the US does not station a standing army inside the country as a matter of permanent combat deployment.

While the US remains Israel’s primary arms supplier, the relationship is currently shifting from a traditional donor-recipient dynamic to an unprecedented level of institutional and military-industrial integration.

The US Congress is advancing legislation (such as Section 224 of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act) to irreversibly entrench Israel within the US defense industrial base. If fully enacted, this framework will deepen co-production of weapons and joint ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cyber technology; implement network integration and data fusion between both militaries, and transition Israel away from annual US taxpayer-funded financial aid and toward a model of equal defense-trade partnership—a transition backed by Israeli leadership.

Operationally, the two militaries function in high sync, collaborating through joint exercises (like Juniper Oak) and a close, shared strategic vision for countering mutual adversaries in the Middle East. Israel was shifted from the US European Command (EUCOM) into the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to streamline joint regional operations and integrate regional air defense networks. Israel fights largely with US-sourced, advanced military hardware, while the US incorporates Israeli-designed systems—such as SkyHunter medium-range interceptors—into its own operational supply chains.

US Secrets are Israel’s Secrets

The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has officially raised Israel’s counterintelligence threat assessment to “critical,” its highest internal level, following reports that Israeli intelligence agencies are aggressively spying on top U.S. leadership. The intelligence collection efforts—described by one senior U.S. official as “unhinged” - specifically targeted high-ranking American officials to intercept internal deliberations regarding the ongoing conflict and ceasefire negotiations with Iran.

This is hardly new news. The most notable instances of Israeli espionage on US soil involve intelligence agents and American informants passing military, political, and classified defense data to Israel. The most famous and damaging cases include

Jonathan Pollard: An American-born civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy who provided thousands of classified documents to Israel in the 1980s. Arrested in 1985, he was sentenced to life in prison, paroled in 2015, and allowed to immigrate to Israel in 2020.

Ben-Ami Kadish: An 85-year-old former civilian engineer for the U.S. Army who pleaded guilty in 2008 to being an unregistered Israeli agent. He admitted to passing classified documents regarding U.S. fighter jets and missile systems to the same handler used by Jonathan Pollard.

A former Department of Defense analyst who pleaded guilty in 2006 to passing classified Pentagon information regarding U.S. policy on Iran to AIPAC officials. The Department of Justice prosecuted the case as a major breach of national security.

Now we are being told that despite the close bilateral alliance between the U.S. and Israel, American counterintelligence agencies have continued to rank Israeli espionage as highly active on U.S. soil.

FBI and U.S. intelligence officials have occasionally reported on clandestine monitoring or eavesdropping efforts targeting American officials, though both countries officially deny mutual espionage.

According to intelligence reports published by The New York Times and NBC News, the primary targets of the stepped-up Israeli electronic surveillance and eavesdropping campaign include: Steve Witkoff: President Donald Trump’s top negotiator and special envoy leading the diplomatic peace talks with Tehran; Elbridge A. Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy official (Undersecretary of Defense for Policy); and Michael P. DiMino IV, a senior Middle East policy official and one of Colby’s main deputies.

These are said to be vulnerable because they frequently travel on private aircraft, use personal cell phones for sensitive matters, and occasionally decline standard U.S. Embassy security details while abroad. The first two are so pro-Israel one really has to wonder why Israel would need to spy on them and why Israel would not have much more pressing targets.

The DIA’s reclassification elevates Israel’s threat tier above several adversarial nations. While allied nations routinely track each other’s broad geopolitical intentions, U.S. national security officials maintain that Israel has “crossed a red line” by attempting to bug physical U.S. government offices, vehicles, and the private electronic communications of senior negotiators.

Kushner and Israel in Albania

Jared Kushner is leading a €1.4 billion luxury development project to transform Albania’s largely unspoiled Sazan Island and the Zvërnec coastline into exclusive eco-resorts. His interest stems from his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, which focuses heavily on ventures across the US, Israel, and the Gulf region.

The development targets Sazan Island, a former communist-era military base, and the Zvërnec coastline near Vlora. The area is known for sensitive natural habitats, including migratory bird species, flamingos, and sea turtles. Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, unveiled a plan for high-end hotels, villas, and a marina aimed at wealthy international tourists. Kushner’s firm is heavily backed by foreign funds, including billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The involvement of the Rothschild family has served as the catalyst that connected Kushner and Albania’s prime minister, Edi Rama. Jared Kushner has recounted how, during a 2021 vacation after leaving the White House, he was sailing the Adriatic Sea on a boat owned by financier Nat Rothschild. While on Rothschild’s yacht, Rothschild introduced Kushner to Sazan Island and arranged for Prime Minister Rama to board the vessel for a dinner meeting. This meeting served as the foundation for the luxury project. It was later advanced when Kushner and Rama reconnected at the World Economic Forum in Davos. While the introduction happened via Nat Rothschild’s social and financial network, the actual funding for the €1.4 billion to €4 billion development is driven by Kushner’s firm, alongside backing from Qatari investors and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund

In short, while the Albanian investments do not appear to involve direct Israeli state funding, Kushner’s broader business and political ties tie the project to the region. Kushner’s investment firm was explicitly designed to foster business ties between Israel and the Arab world, growing out of his work on the Abraham Accords during the Trump administration. Kushner maintains extensive business and political connections in Israel and the Middle East, which has framed the Albanian project as part of his broader geopolitical focus.

The project has faced immense pushback and protests from environmentalists, locals, and civic groups who argue the development will threaten the local ecosystem, dispossess citizens of their land, and fail to create affordable jobs.

Edi Rama has claimed that some of the backlash is tied to geopolitics. He suggested that Kushner’s ties to Israel, as well as Albania’s hosting of Iranian opposition groups, have made the development a target for foreign interference and cyber campaigns originating from the Middle East.

Opponents argue that Rama is leveraging public state assets to build diplomatic favors with powerful foreign figures. The Rama government passed a special “strategic investment” law. This granted Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners special investor status. This allowed preliminary land clearing inside protected nature reserves to bypass standard environmental impact reviews. Critics view the deal as an effort to secure goodwill with the Trump administration.

Rama openly dismissed domestic anti-corruption probes and mass protests as “hysteria”. He claimed opponents are using Albania as a pawn to attack the Trump family. Rama has blamed a foreign cyber campaign from the Middle East for organizing local opposition. He claimed hackers are targeting Albania over its close relationship with Israel and its sheltering of Iranian dissidents

Does the Dog Wag the Tail?

Kudos to Brian Berletic whose gaze, despite the constant stream of stories illustrated by the three developments I discuss above, and that seem to support the Mearsheimer fantasy of an imperial colossus ruled by a tiny statelet through AIPAC, is fixed on the constant reality of a world power straining to preserve its global hegemony through a string of proxies that include Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan. In his most recent broadcast, Berletic asks who really controls US foreign policy and responds to the claim that somehow it is Israel that controls the US and that it uses AIPAC as its instrument - an argument that is supported with reference to the US flow of arms and wealth to Israel, and participation with Israel in numerous wars, most notably today, with Israel in a war against Iran.

One problem with this argument, however, is that the US also funnels large amounts of money to other people at war, including Ukraine (as a proxy for a war with Russia, in which Israel is not a participant) and Taiwan (as a proxy for a war with China, in which Israel is not a participant, as well as proxies elsewhere, like the Philippines and Japan, which the US uses as battering rams against China, or terrorist groups that hit out at China’s supply routes and Belt and Road initiatives like (in Myanmar) the Three Brotherhood Alliance, comprising the Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), and Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) or (in Pakistan) the Balochistan Liberation Army.

With the exclusion of the latter, perhaps, all the other proxies have representation in Washington through lobbyists ad lobbying is the corridor through which special interests align Congress and US mainstream media with the interests of the corporate-financier elite that actually controls US foreign policy.

So, it’s clearly not just Israel. The amount of lobby money that is represented by AIPAC and other Israeli lobby groups, is less than 1% of all money that is spent on lobbying in the USA. Most of this money is the money paid for by major US corporations that exist because Americans, primarily, purchase their goods and services, and these corporations are not controlled by Israel or by Jews, as many like to believe - their boards and the boards of their financiers are dominated by nominal Christians. Probably less than ten percent of this class of CEOs and Board members carry names that are remotely Jewish.

Israel has no monopoly on evil. The US inherited the mantle of evil by which the US seeks to impose its imperialist agenda on the rest of the world, for profit, from the British. Supporting the Zionist movement, Britain and then the US more or less created the nation of Israel in the first place.

It is the major American corporations, controlled to an overwhelming degree by nominal Christians who fund the think tanks that ultimately generate US foreign policy as, for example, is the case with the Brookings Institutution that was responsible for a 2009 paper (Which Path to Persia? Opens for a New American Strategy Toward Iran) which mapped out how the West would contain and destabilize Iran, in a manner, I would add, comparable to the role, before 2009, of the year 2000 paper, Rebuilding America’s Defenses that was published by Project for a New American Century and, after 2009, the role of the 2019 paper Extending Russia, published by the RAND corporation would map out how the West would use Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia. All these papers demonstrate with great prescience how, with considerable premeditation, neoconservative or - to use the old-fashioned term - imperial projects are planned and executed by people in whose hands most power lies.

Israel, Berletic points out, is a tiny country, smaller in size than New Jersey with a population the same as New York, and an economic footprint that is worth less than the top five American corporations. Israel cannot conceivably take over a country the size of the USA. Israel is used by the US as a disposable proxy to fight for US interests principally against Iran in the Middle East (the first strikes on the present phase being fired not by Trump but by Biden), as part of a bigger struggle against Russia and China via Ukraine and Taiwan, respectfully. The same playbook has been used against Venezuela, successfully, against Syria, successfully and, presently, against Cuba.

The narrative of Israeli responsibility, that comes at us in part from senior figures, current and former (Joe Kent, for example) of the US administration, functions to distract from the far bigger culpability of US corporations.

And Back in Ukraine

Russia is facing considerable damage from Ukrainian attacks on bridges crucial to Russian security interests on Crimea. This is most notable at the bridge near Chongar, successfully by Ukrainian drones, where there is now considerable truck build-up and congestion leading to and along the pontoon bridge that the Russians have inserted beneath the original - all vulnerable to further Ukrainian drone attacks - while Russia works to create a second pontoon bridge below the existing railway bridge at Chongar that appears to be undamaged. Ukraine is striking at two other gateways between Crimea and Kherson.

In retaliation, Russia last night and today has been subjecting the bridge at Zatoka, south of Odessa on the western Black Sea, to heavy missile fire from Su30s, Su34s and Su35a. Satellite evidence cited by the Military Summary channel shows that there has been impact to the northeast of the bridge (perhaps an air defense system or electronic warfare equipment), but no evidence that the bridge itself is destroyed.

Russia successfully struck another warehouse in the city of Zaporizhzhia in the past few hours, and has had some wins in the area to the east of Zaporizhzhia around Tavriske on the front lines, but has been forced to cede back to Ukraine the territory of Ternavate. Further north, in the Dnipropetrosk oblast, Russia has been striking at Shakhtarske in an effort to secure the M30 roadway between Pavlohrad to the west and Pokrovsk to the east. Russia has also been striking in the regions of Dobropilla, Vodiasnske, Novohryshynbe, all as a prelude to a Russian move on the city of Dobropillia, while Ukrainian forces are marching into western outskirts of Hryshyne, close to Pokrovsk which Russia only recently secured after months and months of bitter contest.

Well to the east of Dobropillia, along the Dobropolsky front, Russian forces are moving resolutely north to Pryiut, which has just fallen to them, and southwest of Kostiantynivka (where Ukrainian defenses are collapsing, and Russia is expected to take the entire city within the next two weeks) Russia has now secured Rozkishne.

The main deal still lies ahead, to the north, to the city of Druzhkivka which lies immediately south of Kramatorsk and Slavyansk where huge concentrations of Ukrainian forces are converging, even as Russia troops are in the final stages of securing Lyman to the northeast of Slavyansk and are readying to move on Slavyansk itself, the city already being subjected to intense Russian bombing and artillery fire.

There have been further Russian attacks, intense, on the cities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, and Russia is further progressing its command of the Volcha river towards the northeast of Kharkiv oblast.

Ukraine meantime has fired over 250 drones into Russia in the past day striking, among other things a power plant in Simferopol in Crimea, a chemical plant in Tolyalti and another chemical plant in Nizhnekamsk.