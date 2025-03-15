Not Ceasefire but Cessation of Hostilities is What Counts

What can we say about the past 48 hours of what in my last post I called the Jeddah Intermission?

First off, there is nothing coming out of Kiev right now to which the slightest political weight need be given. In the hands of this administration - deeply corrupt and beholden to a minority warrior class of neo-nazi militia - and possibly in the hands of any succeeding administration, we should expect only total opposition to compromise, willingness to sacrifice any number of lives for a lost and unlikely cause: the cause of Ukrainian “independence” (which is dependence for practically everything, in other words, on NATO, a Biden-style US that no longer exists, and the European Union, which is fracturing).

Second, as we every day become more aware, is that Europe has as much real interest in peace as Ukraine, which is to say, none. The current elites of Europe, whose foremost members are the progeny of previous and current imperial powers, are wedded to a narrative about themselves in which they are righteous, civilized, deserving and, honestly, so much more interesting and better looking than any other parts or people of the world.

The narrative grates painfully against a reality in which for the past eighty years they have been heavily dependent on the US for their safety and security and that they used the economic space that this security afforded them to fashion plausibly beneficent but now crumbling welfare states and to reduce their military strength; that they have allowed their smallest members - the tails, the former and in some instances former-Nazi, states in Eastern Europe and the Baltics - to wag the dogs; and have been accommodating if not directly complicit in their patron’s abuse in forcing them to sever ties of cheap Russian oil and gas that previously fed what was left of their once-impressive industrial prowess. Under the leadership of its bureucracy, and its queen, Ursula von der Leyen, all that “Europe” currently seems to want is to become more centralized, grow its dominance over member states, and raise its own army to replace and possibly in the end, depose NATO.

This will require a major diversion of its resources to war, the further impoverishment of the majority of its people, and a process of dispossession that is designed to suck up the general wealth in the direction of financial autocracies that provide the money for all these charades and expect to be repaid with substantial interest.

It is to such ends that Europe pretends to take seriously its manufactured fear of a Russian “threat,” a game which could very well bring to real life the fantasy it has created. (Ever heard of “self-fulfilling prophecy?”). The alternative is never given voice in any of Europe’s institutions, whether political, cultural, religious, or educational; it is beyond the imaginings of most Europeans.

This is a reorientation away from Washington and a decentering in the European mind of the map of the world, one in which Europe and particularly Western Europe is a comparatively small isthmus laying at the far western end of the gigantic EurAsian landmass and with which Europe could productively integrate under the auspices of parallel institutional universes whose apex currently is the BRICS. For the benefit and greater happiness of all.

And, thirdly, we come back to Ukraine and Russia. I predicted that Russia would have to not so much “reject” the proposal of a 30-day ceasefire, but to embrace its spirit and work from it collaboratively with, what is in effect, a counteroffer and I think that is what, essentially, has happened.

In its present formulation, of course, the notion of a 30-day ceasefire was a nonstarter. I spelt out the main reasons yesterday. These included the extraordinarily incompetent combination of a ceasefire proposal along with a resumption of arms and intelligence to Kiev, and the very Trumpian but ultimately very silly-looking combination of a ceasefire proposal with yet more threats of sanctions on Russian energy (although, yes, perhaps this is a form of Trump throwing bones to every dog, while pointing to hunks of meat for his favorites).

To be frank, these kinds of games insult everybody, but the Russians now have a good understanding of how they are played, and they likely see far enough beyond the dust of squabbling canines that there is an end-state in which Russia and the US normalize relations while the Europeans and Ukraine angrily sulk and ineffectively sabotage and spoil.

Putin, in his response, spelt out precisely why the ceasefire proposal is sloppy and premature and probably mendaciously intentioned. It does not address the practicalities of what is to happen to the thousands of Ukrainian soldiers caught in the Kursk cauldron; it does not foresee the very likely violations of the terms of the ceasefire by Ukraine’s undisciplined and undisciplinable Banderite militia; it has nothing to say, in other words, about necessary machineries of surveillance, verification and resoluton of violations; it has nothing whatsoever to say about the contradiction of a ceasefire with the continuing flow of weapons into Ukraine from the US and from Europe, the possibility of a forced mobilization, and the continuing meddling of Europe in Ukraine’s military manouevers and training.

Further, we should note Maria Zakharova’s rejection in a public statement yesterday of the involvement of other countries in the conflict namely, the so-called “peace-keeping forces” of NATO members who to every practical purpose are actually at war with Russia and who would have every interest in violating any kind of ceasefire agreement. These European forces presume, insanely, that the only possible threat to a ceasefire, should it ever come about, would be from the direction of Russia, and talk only of the need for “peace-keeping” forces west of frontlines whereas of course, in reality, there would be an equally strong argument for “peace-keepers” to patrol to defend attacks from the west of Ukraine.

Given the tone of what little we can so far make out of the conversation yesterday in the Kremlin between Putin and his aides and visiting Trumpian envoy Steve Witcoff, it would appear plausible, both (1) that the Russians have indicated, from a position of considerable strength, that they would prefer a negotiated settlement to a continuation of war leading to a Ukrainian surrender and (2) that a cessation of hostilities, one that addresses the fundamental causes of the war, is something that Trump understands and empathizes with.

What we cannot yet assess is whether either Putin or Trump or both can fly safely above a future of constant, angry, self-righteous European and Ukrainian spoiler tactics, and an upsurge of the church of orthodox neocon-ism in US Congress, Atlanticist NGOs, and the globalist-dominated halls of mainstream media and academe, without themselves returning to the status quo ante of Biden Foreign Policy (BFP) or to actually going to war, economically and/or even militarily, with Europe and Ukraine (too unlikely to imagine right now, given the Trumpian and the Neocon fabricated orthodoxy that China is the principal enemy).

The Mineral Deal

Writing in Consortium News, British dissident writer Mark Curtis has dissected important elements of the saga of Ukrainian minerals, whose overriding message appears to be that yes, the British have been VERY interested in Ukrainian minerals so as to support important supply lines for British electronics, weapons and auto industries among others; that this is as the heart of Starmer’s 100 year partnership treaty with Ukraine (forget about democracy and sovereignty, folks, it is ALWAYS about the money); but that I can see no evidence that this has yet given Britain anything substantial. Rather, the US is attempting to swoop up and seize all the booty that is available.

Curtis writes that Ukraine has 20,000 mineral deposits covering 116 categories of mineral. This includes a LOT of graphite, titanium and lithium. Salivating in the wings, and doubtess the main sources of inspiration behind all this are British or semi-British corporations such as Rio Tinto, Anglo-American, BAE Systems, ADS and the French-headquartered Rothschilds (which has already invested $53 billion in Ukraine, and the BVG group (which already has $100 million sunk in Ukrainian mining projects).

Britain’s partnership agreement with Ukraine commits Britain and Ukraine to “supporting the development of a Ukrainian critical minerals strategy and the necessary regulatory structures required to support the mazimization of benefits from Ukraine’s natural resources through the possible establishment of a Joint Working Group.

Note that the the UK already supports a USAID project called “State-Owned Enerprises Reform Activity in Ukraine,” in which the UK Foreign Office is a junior partner.

“Much U.K. foreign policy and wars can be explained by Whitehall wanting British corporations to get their hands on other countries’ resources.”

USAID’s Impoverishment Project

The trajectory of both Western neoliberalism and neoconservatism has its roots in the Reagan and Thatcher counter-revolutions of the early 1980s whose purpose was to dismantle the power of the State and to distribute the wealth of the State to the rich, in the name of all good things like democracy, enterprise and development.

This has played out both within the collective West, and, never less brutally so than in the neo-colonies of the collective West, those that were captured for Western investors in post-Soviet but pre-Putin Russia and the countries of Eastern Europe, the Baltics and the Balkans. Key US and parallel European institutions such as the NED, the Atlantic Council, and USAID to name just a few, have been central to this depressing story of “liberation unto misery.”

Writing for Countpunch, a Serbian journalist Jovan Milovenovic looks at how USAID played a pivotal role in shaping the legal system of Serbia to achieve the privatization and concentration of Serbian wealth in the hands of a few at the expense of the many, a process that has exacerbated problems of poverty and homelessness, involving the seizure of homes and the burdening of ordinary Serbians with debts. The creation, in other words, of a society of debt slaves whose ill-fortunes are flailing just a little further down the cliff than the populations of supposedly stronger economies of the collective West.

A US regime-change instrument called the National Democratic Institute (NDI) financially funded and advised the Serbian opposition to Milosovic, whom they overthrew in 2000, and set about showing its clients how to implement neoliberal reforms for “economic stabilization” and “democratic development.”

Private monopolies were formed, social safety nets were shredded and democratic institutions inherited from socialism were pulverized. Hundreds of thousands lost their jobs. Even financially solvent socially-owned enterprises (SSOEs), which were a key and unique feature of Yugoslavia, were sold off as “bankrupt,” many to foreign capital.

The era that followed this transformation to darkness was one of austerity and expansion of the “debt-based” economy, that allowed foreign capital into every nook and cranny of social life. Privatized services were priced at astronomical levels, feeding processes of inflation and impoverishment, forcing many to sell their homes.

Along the way, USAID at first pretended to be angelically helpful, supplying used computers to those in need, and then turned to its real function which was to reform judicial processes governing bankruptcy and enforcement systems, outsourcing public authority and judicial power to private and often unscrupulous private entrepreneurs to push further forward the objective of privatization and the destruction of basic human rights for poor debtors within the enforcement system. Even “enforcement costs” were imposed on the victims of a new machinery of private bailiffs (whom USAID helped to train), given (as the result of a measure that USAID helped to bring about in 2019) authority over policy in eviction processes.

To cap it all: privatizing a part of the judiciary is one of the preconditions for Serbian access to membership of the European Union. Welcome to the Liberal Authoritarian Era.

The New European Militarism

Poland of course is another territory that has been subject to such categories of Western financial “reform.” And it is from Poland that we often hear the more extreme anti-Russian screams of protest about evil Russia’s aggressive intent, even though Poland has conspicuously and wisely absented itself from all talk of NATO “peace-keepers” in Ukraine.

But Poland is very much occupied by considerations of defense. Its hawkish and celebrated anti-Russian prime minister Donald Tusk has said that he wants to talk with Britain and France on “supplementing the US nuclear shield.” This very much plays into French President Macron’s recent talk in reaction to worries (overstated, probably) of US withdrawal from NATO or even abandonment of Europe about a French proposal to extend its own, independent, nuclear deterrent to the rest of Europe, even though only a French finger would be allowed to press the button (no “joint launch authority”).

France does not participte in the Nuclear Planning Group (NPG), a NATO forum in which 31 members discuss nuclear policy. France has already extended its deterrent to the UK and Germany (but not yet to Ukraine, nor to East European members of NATO or the EU). Behind all such talk are murmurs of an emerging or re-emerging competition between France and Germany for the control of Europe beyond the US.

The French air force already practices long-range missile nuclear raids four times a year, and it is advising allies to “associate” with these. Air-launched nuclear missiles are seen as potential “final warnings,” prior to the launch of missiles from submarines on any target across Russia, but whose location, supposedly, cannot be detected. This is unlike the situation of the entirely submarine-based UK deterrent which cannot launch a missile without compromising the location of its source. This could be an argument in support of British policy to build new Dreadnought-class submarines for the early 2030s. Four are currently planned.

And Also:

The Bell (The Bell) finds, unusally, that the Russian economic is pretty good and Russia has loads more money to fight a war.

“One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trump cards in ceasefire talks is his stated willingness to keep fighting the war in Ukraine until the West offers him the right terms. But has Russia got the money to sustain the fighting? One key measure of Russia’s ability to continue its war effort is the amount of cash in its rainy day National Welfare Fund (NWF). The liquid part of the fund is currently at its lowest level since 2019, having halved over three years of war.”

Intellinews (Intellinews) reports a new agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia which I believe may have significant implications for more consolidated relations between both these countries and Russia and Iran, and for the supply of Azeri and Russian oil to Europe.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have concluded negotiations on a peace agreement, potentially drawing a line under more than three decades of hostilities. The breakthrough paves the way for a geopolitical shift in the South Caucasus, but political and structural challenges remain, casting uncertainty over the deal’s implementation.”

For Popular Resistance (Norton), Ben Norton looks at US dominance of the arms flow industry

“The United States is by far the biggest arms dealer on Earth, responsible for 43% of all weapons exports from 2020 to 2024.

The US transferred 7.3 times more weapons than China, and 5.5 times more than Russia.

In fact, Russia’s global arms exports declined by 64% from 2020 to 2024, and China’s fell by 5.4%, whereas those of the US grew by 21%”.

Ahmed Adel for Global Research (Global Research) finds that NATO is not ready for drone warfare:

“According to Reuters, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, head of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said Kiev, with the help of its Western allies, has been employing Artificial Intelligence, deploying more ground-based drones, and testing lasers to try to shoot down Russian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. While its efforts have not been successful, the Ukrainian conflict has highlighted that technological prowess is key in modern warfare.

“From what I see and hear, not a single NATO army is ready to resist the cascade of drones now,” the Ukrainian colonel said.”