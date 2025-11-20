As I write around midday on November 20, events are developing fast.

The following source (Military Summary Channel) brings us up to date (by several hours) beyond the most recent report of The Hill that I shared yesterday evening:

You will have seen the basic news of Trump’s 28 points plan for peace with Russia over Ukraine. This is said to have originated from a discussion in Miami, Florida last month between Trump’s “peace envoy” Steve Witkoff and Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The plan is rumored to have been leaked to mainstream media by Trump’s more militant “peace envoy,” General Kellog, who does not agree with the 28-point plan. Kellogg has said he will quit his position in January. At least some of the see-sawing narrative of peace proposals between the US and Russia must be put down to conflicts between Witkoff and Kellogg approaches, with Kellogg faithful to a much more distorted and pro-Zelenskiy narrative than Witkoff’s of Ukrainian prospects.

It is still unclear to me the extent to which this agreement represents the Kremlin’s buy-in to the proposal. According to Alex Mercouris this morning in his daily YouTube broadcast, the plan is still in progress and that there are still discussions involving several US players, although the only known Russia participant is Dmitriev. Mercouris suggests that recent reports indicate that we now have a draft agreement in writing, a point in the process of any negotiations that is highly significant.

The plan as it stands (and we dont yet know for sure what it includes) builds on what had been discussed at Anchorage (and then sabotaged by the US, not least by ongoing US conversations about deployment of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - although to my knowledge this never happened - and, more recently, by the US sanctions on Russian energy companies Rosneft and Lukoil) goes a long way towards meeting Putin’s terms of June 2024 (“Istanbul +”), particularly insofar as (1) it recognizes both Crimea and the Donbass as Russian (Ukraine might not be called upon to ratify this US recognition); (2) calls for a cap to the size of the Ukrainian army (a reduction by half, or by two and a half times, according to different sources) to perhaps something as small as 50,000; (3) removal of long-range missiles from Ukraine that would have a range sufficient to threaten Saint Petersburg and Moscow; (4) prohibition of the deployment of western or foreign troops anywhere in Ukraine, and (5) looks to the restoration of Russian as a national language of (all of?) Ukraine of the same status as Ukrainian - Mercouris claims there is evidence of a swing back to the popularity of Russian in Ukraine - and of the Orthodox Church. And presumably (?) (6) that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO. (7) There would be security guarantees for both Ukraine and Russia, although it is not clear what other countries would be involved in sustaining these guarantees.

Recent comments from Kremlin sources suggest that there is Kremlin buy-in to something along these lines. I am unclear as to whether and to what extent this extends to Zapporizhzhia and Kherson (I think it must, to have any hope at all, with some doubt as to whether Ukrainian forces will be expected to move out of these districts immediately, or whether there will be a temporary ceasefire along the lines of contact). Lavrov has recently emphasized the fact that the inhabitants of Zapporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 voted in favor of integration into the Russian Federation.

An Intellinews editorial this morning suggests that Trump remains interested in doing business with Russia with particular reference to deals about access to minerals on Ukrainian and Russian-held territory. This kind of optimism in business and trading relationships might help explain why Russia would refrain from capitalizing on the potential of the current battlefield position to further advance in Kharkiv, Sumy, Cherniviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa etc. and overcome its very healthy reluctance to extend any kind of trust or good faith towards Washington.

But there are other possible explanations for Trump’s newest volte face, of which one (confirmed by a Russian intelligence report of Western intelligence reassessments of the Ukraine situation in Russian favor but of the persistent buy-in of European leaders to a fundamentally false and pro-Zelenskiy interpretation of events) is that Trump now has a better understanding of the extent to which he has been conned by his own politicized intelligence machinery notwithstanding the role of Tulsi Gabbard.

Mercouris today suggests that Trump may also now have come to accept that US sanctions will not reduce Chinese purchases of Russian oil and gas and that China can block US access to Chinese rare earths. In addition, Mercouris notes that the Dutch government has not pursued the capture of Chinese Nexperia, a major source of low to medium level chips to the European and US car industries, and has returned has returned the company to its Chinese owners. In addition recent comments by the Russian ambassador to India suggests that India continues to import 30% of its oil from Russia. Sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil are creating turbulence on energy markets that are less than benefifical for the US.

In short, the US may be concluding that it does not have the leverage over Russia and China that it previously thought.

This could be a great deal more important to Trump in the wake of the breakdown of relations between the US and China over US access to Chinese rare earths. An important secondary source of rare earths for the US is Ukraine although it should be noted that the issue of rare earths is not so much about finding places to mine them, but of finding ways of processing them, a field in which China has a lead. And this in turn, we should note in passing, is relevant to the deterioration of relations between China and the new US-backed right-wing regime in Japan where the Prime Minister has opened the door once again to Japanese claims on Taiwan which it colonized for 50 years to 1945, highlighting the possibility that it will be Taiwan, not Ukraine, that will trigger World War Three.

Zelenskiy is expected to make his decision whether or not to accept the Washington terms later today. He and Witkoff have avoided a meeting in Istanbul. But even if Zelenskiy does not consent, it seems to me highly significant that Ukraine’s RADA appears to have shut down following a number of resignations forced by the corruption crisis, and parliamentary sources suggest that the next steps will include a movement towards fresh elections (that almost certainly will topple Zelenskiy, but in favor of whom?).

Zelenskiy’s chief of military intelligence, Budanov, predicts that Ukraine will survive the winter and that peace talks will resume in February, but saying also that only Trump can stop the fighting. I think events will move much faster than that, but we should not underestimate the possibility that elements of Ukraine’s military, especially those associated with Azov and other Banderite and neo-Nazi militia movements will do their utmost to resist any form of capitulation by Kiev.

We can assume European hostility to the overall terms of the 28-point proposal. But conflicts will surface. We are already hearing public denouncements of the proposal from European capitals. Although European leaders seem unable to push forward with the idea of a $140 billion loan backed by seized Russian assets as collateral (an idea firmly rejected by EuroClear and the Belgium government, knowing that such a legally indefensible confiscation may jeopardize the security of a fund that is valued at $30 trillion) this does not put a damper on their fantasies about Russia having to pay reparations. European ambassadors are also reported by Mercouris to be telling Ukraine’s anti-corruption organizations NABU and SAPO (perhaps under the influence of Zelensiy’s opponents in Kiev) to back off so as to give support and relief to Zelenskiy.

Mercouris argues that Europe would prefer the war to continue, and the money flow to Kiev to continue, rather than see a peace on American terms. Quite why this is the case remains something of a mystery, having to do, perhaps, with overinvestment by European leaders in a failed policy, or with kick-back flows, or with a surviving appetite, despite the absence of commensurate resources, for war with Russia and the eventual dismantling of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian and European rejection of the Trump 28-point plan further ensures eventual Russian military resolution of the conflict. In recent days Russia has taken effective control of Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, Vovchansk, Konstantynivka, with significant advances also being made towards the industrial cities of Zapporizhzhia itself and Dnipro, and fighting is taking place in both Siversk and Lyman.