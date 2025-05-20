Netanyahu and Trump to Starve 14 Thousand Babies to Death in Gaza by Thursday

(Western mainstream media pundits invite us to worry about “far right” governments in Europe. What could “far right” governments do in Europe that is remotely comparable to the horrors current “centrist” regimes throughout the West tolerate in Palestina - with their very belated tuts tuts to Israel over the genocide - and while Germany rearms in preparation for a totally lunatic World War 3? For more on the crimes of Western mainstream media in promoting Israeli genocide narratives and debunking Palestinian, see Media Lens on the BBC - (BBC))

The UN has warned that thousands of children in Gaza are at risk of imminent death after a nearly three-month total Israeli blockade. 14,000 babies are at risk of dying in the next 48 hours. Food, medicine and other life-saving aid has been blocked by Israel from entering Gaza since March 2. Israel has allowed in a trickle of aid since Monday in an effort to manage the genocide better from a public relations point of view. No humanitarian aid has been distributed yet, despite more supplies being dropped off on the Palestinian side of the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing. A major well, the last remaining source of drinking water in the area, has just been destroyed along with its generator in an Israeli strike. Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said today that relief organisations have run out of words to describe the corresponding horror. More than 100,000 Palestinians have been driven out of their homes and shelters in the past several days alone. The Israeli army said on Tuesday afternoon that it attacked 100 targets in Gaza in the preceding 24 hours, claiming they were all “terrorist” targets. Few medical facilities are anything close to functioning.

A UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment says more than 93 percent of children in Gaza, or about 930,000, are at risk of famine

Drop Site News reports this afternoon (California Pacific time, May 20) on an assault on Jabaliya:

“The scale of the assault is nearly impossible to track. Just overnight and into today, strikes in the north on the Musa Bin Nusair School in Gaza City, killed at least 13 people, including children who burned to death. In Beit Lahia, Israeli troops are besieging the Indonesian hospital, opening fire on doctors and patients inside with tanks and snipers. A strike on a home in the central city of Deir al-Balah killed at least 12. At least 15 were killed in the bombing of a gas station in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. More strikes in Khan Younis in the south killed at least 10. This is an incomplete account of barely half a day of horror.

The killing is so relentless that the health ministry, in its afternoon bulletin publishing the number of confirmed dead and wounded for the previous 24 hours, has also begun including the number killed since dawn that same day as it tries to keep up with the body count.

By mid-afternoon today, already 53 Palestinians have been killed. More than 100 have been killed every day for the past several days—with the official figures acknowledged as an undercount.”

In the assessment of the World Socialist Web Site’s Editorial Board today (WSWS):

“Behind the scenes, the Trump administration is orchestrating the largest imperialist-backed ethnic cleansing operation since the Holocaust. The White House is negotiating with the regimes in Libya and Syria—whose governments were overthrown by US-backed Islamist insurgencies—to accept more than 1 million forcibly displaced Palestinians, either by boat or over land.

Eighty years after the end of World War II, the greatest crimes of Nazi Germany—mass extermination, deliberate mass starvation and ethnic cleansing—are being carried out and normalized by the imperialist powers.”

As I have been arguing here, this past week, and in alignment with the views of the WSWS, fascism abroad requires fascism at home:

“What is unfolding in Gaza, a crime of monumental proportions, has the most far-reaching political implications. It exposes the essential nature of imperialism and all “democratic” capitalist governments. In his imperishable analysis of imperialism, written in 1916 in the midst of World War I, Lenin warned that the distinction between bourgeois democracies and the old monarchical autocracies was being obliterated. A century later, modern imperialist regimes, the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights, justify, support and even applaud the mass murder of an entire population.

The normalization of genocide is an inseparable component of the intensification of attacks on democratic rights, the impoverishment of the working class and the war plans of the imperialist governments. In all of the imperialist capitals, from Washington to Berlin, London and Tokyo, governments are massively expanding military spending while slashing social programs.”

Western Intelligence Instigation to War

The following interview with Aaron Mate by Glenn Diesen is about a month old but the contents, particularly with respect to US encouragement to Ukraine to prepare for war prior to the Russian SMO in 2022, and to the involvement of Western intelligence and manipulation of Ukrainian intelligence from 2014 (also seen, by the way, in the devious processes by which Russia came to be charged, incorrectly in my view, with the shooting down of MH17), and the proliferation of US-Ukrainian spy centers across Ukraine: The extent of MI6 involvement throughout the war merits very serious consideration; would that this has something to do with why Trump’s posting on his Truth Social, in which he shared a list of European leaders he has been in touch with following his phone call, notably missed Starmer. Starmer’s office says he was at a business reception when his call with Trump was rescheduled at short notice.



Controlling the Narrative on Ukraine

This Rumble interview that Daniel Broudy for Propaganda in Focus conducted with me is a few days’ old and therefore a little behind the most recent developments, but hopefully contains sufficient background of interest for students of the conflict:

NED is Back

Roger Harris and John Perry (NED) report that the brief freeze and rapid partial reinstatement of National Endowment for Democracy (NED) funding in early 2025 helped expose it as a US regime-change tool. Created to rebrand CIA covert operations as “democracy promotion,” the NED channels government funds to opposition groups in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba (and not only!! - OBB) meddling in their internal affairs. Of the 22 Nicaragua-related projects which NED has resumed funding, one third sponsor “independent” media. While the recipients’ names are undisclosed, it is almost certain that this funding is either for outlets like Confidencial (now based in Costa Rica), or else is going direct to leading opponents of the Sandinista government to pay for advertisements currently appearing in Twitter and other social media.

Oliver Boyd-Barrett is Professor Emeritus of Bowling Green State University in Ohio and of California State University. His books include The International News Agencies; Le Trafic des Nouvelles (co-authored with Michael Palmer), Contra-Flow in Global News (co-authored with Daya Thussu), The Globalization of News (co-editor with Terhi Rantenan, and contributor), Communications Media, Globalization and Empire (editor and contributor), News Agencies in the Turbulent Era of the Internet (editor and contributor); Hollywood and the CIA (with David Herrera and Jim Baumann); Media Imperialism; Interfax: Breaking into Global News; Western Mainstream Media and the Ukraine Crisis; Media Imperialism: Continuity and Change (with Taneer Mirrlees, eds.); RussiaGate and Propaganda: Disinformation in the Age of Social Media; Conflict Propaganda in Syria: Narrative Battles; RussiaGate Revisited: Aftermath of a Hoax (with Stephen Marmura, editors, and contributors). Just published in 2025 is Propaganda, Communication and Empire: Western Intervention in Afghanistan (with Sumanth Inukonda and Lara Lengel, editors and contributors). In preparation for 2026: The Sage Handbook of News Agencies (co-editor with Pedro Aguiar and Christian Vukasovich).