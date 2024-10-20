09/11/10/07

Like 9/11, 10/7 presents an intellectual challenge to the open minded: if the official narrative underpins your analysis then the analysis is rubbish; if instead a radical alternative narrative underpins your analysis, the analysis will possibly be a lot sharper (emphasis on “possibly,” because who really knows for sure) but will be universally ignored.

I have entertained grave suspicions about the official narrative of 10/7 not least because Netanyahu was instrumental in instigating the Hamas rise to governing power in Gaza and because it is inconceivable that Hamas was not, from the very beginning, penetrated by Mossad and/or other pro-Israeli intelligence agencies and that the circumstances of 10/7 clearly suggest elements of complicity, the very least of them being of the “they let it happen” variety.

Israel’s egregious propaganda lies about the event itself and its subsequent genocidal war against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples are more readily explained in my view by long-standing, influential Zionist ideology of extermination and land grab than by a mere thirst for revenge.

Covert Action’s Jeremy Kuzmarov has assembled a great deal of the evidence. We can question how Hamas could have breached Israel’s security wall when it was among the most heavily guarded in the world and connected to sensors, and how Israeli military forces were not immediately mobilized to rout the Hamas fighters. A team of female IDF officers stationed near the border had reported suspicious activity to their superiors days before the October 7. Their report was ignored.

“Most of the female IDF officers were slaughtered when their base was overrun on October 7”

Kuzmarov cites Dr. Philip Giraldi, a former CIA official, as saying that he found it impossible to believe that “Israel did not have multiple informants inside Gaza as well as electronic listening devices all along the border wall which would have picked up movements of groups and vehicles.

A documentary by John Hankey shows footage of two purported Mossad agents opening the gates to the electric fence to Hamas fighters to allow them to enter Israel and carry out the terrorist attacks of October 7.

Summarized by Kuzmarov, the documentary “suggests that: a) Mossad knew in advance of the October 7 attack and may have helped to plan it; b) IDF officers were deliberately withdrawn to allow the Hamas invaders to enter the country and carry out their attacks; c) female IDF soldiers who reported on Hamas activities were deliberately ignored and then allowed to be killed; and d) many of the killings of Israeli civilians were carried out by IDF soldiers as part of the deception operation, whose purpose was to inflame Israeli opinion in support of war.”

The attacks were not a surprise. The IDF high command had received warnings in the days and hours before, and had seen the launching of rockets or fireworks in Jerusalem in the early morning hours. There were telltale abnormal stock market trades and manipulations going on just before October 7, indicative of advance knowledge.

The Netanyahu government had long supported Hamas financially to weaken PLO support and divide Gaza from the West Bank.

As for the Tribe of Nova massacre, according to Hankey, the young people involved were Israeli leftists/peaceniks despised by Israeli hard right and Mossad elements. The festival was even moved up to the Gaza border a few days before. Footage from Israeli Apache helicopters suggests that many festival goers may have been killed by the IDF.. Hanley believes that Mossad later staged the crime scene to make it look like festival goers had been attacked in their cars by terrorists.

Sinwar Fallout

The Kamala Harris campaign has bought into the idea that the death of Hamas leader in Gaza, Sinwar, somehow magically solves everything and now we can all get around the table to talk peace and smoke cigars.

Leading Al Jazeera political analyst Marwan Bishara rightly calls such a perspective “stupid.” The continuing delay of Israel’s promised strike on Iran and of what should be Iran’s preemptive strike on Israel amidst a lot of blather about US pleading with Israel not to hit Iranian nuclear facilities may suggest as yet undisclosed understandings between the parties as to execution of this macabre dance of escalation reminiscent of British Red Coat tactics against early American guerillas.

But nobody in their right senses should trust the Netanyahu cabal nor bother listening to nauseous White House protestations of ‘concern’ as it continues to send weapons to Israel so as to facilitate Israeli mass murder. Have Biden and Blinken already put down their deposits with Jared Kushner on Gazan Mediterranean beach-front properties?

Hezbollah’s successful strike on one of Netanyahu’s houses may well be symptomatic of Hezbollah resilience and persistence and a threat to Israel that no matter how many hundreds of thousands of civilians it murders in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, the regime’s days are numbered.

BRICS Summit a Date for Regional War

The start of the BRICS summit in Kazan on Tuesday is a moment of great danger as the West, Ukraine and Israel likely thirst for some kind of embarrassing disruption of the march of the Global South towards demolition of the dollar by means of an entirely new financial system (though not to include BRICS currency, Putin has very recently confirmed).

Saudi’s Crown Prince has said he will not attend on account of tensions in West Asia, so it seems odd that Iran’s Pezeshkian is going to Kazan. In reality I detect a deep Saudi ambivalence about the BRICS and a desperate Iranian need to be seen to be a major player in the BRICS and to sign once and for all its strategic partnership with Russia, something about which I also detect a sudden Russian nervousness.

Mobilizing Kiev

Zelenskiy’s embrace of the idea of a Ukrainian nuke (if it cannot secure NATO membership and cannot get the West to fire cruise missiles directly on Russian targets) will likely have alienated those major powers of the Global South who up until now had been urging Russia to negotiate.

I think finally they are getting the message that the West has installed and, with declining enthusiasm, continues to support a Maniac in Kiev even more repugnant than his spiritual brother in Tel Aviv.

Under pressure from Western “fight Russia to the last Ukrainian” enthusiasts, Kiev is now considering a new mobilization from among 18-25 year olds which could potentially yield another 500,000 ill-equipped and I’ll-trained young Ukrainian men ready to lie down with the 1.8 million who have already been slaughtered or severely injured.

Not the least in Kursk where having lost over 20,000 men the UAF are facing their final days. It has frequently been claimed that their original purpose was to create some kind of nuclear crisis at the Kursk Nuclear power plant and there are also rumors that, just as in Belgorod a year ago, Ukraine wanted to seize known stocks of Russian nuclear warheads in these locations.

Without knowing for sure what Ukraine could actually do with such acquisitions, one can understand that the mere uncertainty over what they might do would create considerable pressure on Russia to respond with very great force.

North Korean Soldiers in Russia

Zelenskiy’s claim that there are one or more North Korean brigades in Russia has been met with ridicule amongst the alternative commentariate. With good reason. Russia cannot possibly need the additional manpower as it has reportedly already met 80% of its mobilization goals for 2024. One would readily imagine that Russia would consider it an embarrassment to have to resort to North Korea for men. Apparent photographic evidence of such a force, if not forged, could easily be of Asian-looking soldiers (there are many) in the regular Russian army.

Yet Dima of the Military Summary Channel continues to give credence to this story and claims that out of respect for international law and to reduce the provocation to Western powers to engage directly with (more) boots on the ground in Ukraine, the North Koreans would be used on Russian territory for the re-taking from Ukraine of the city of Sudzha in Kursk. While this still to my mind seems very unlikely, I can understand that both Russian and North Korean armies would find merit in joint live-action maneuvers, for advanced training purposes.

Funding Ukraine

Biden meanwhile is conveniently (knowing he will not be around to deliver) promising a $20billion loan to Kiev, while the EU is talking of a $35 billion loan, linked in some fashion to interest on seized Russian assets. Such loans have yet to be approved within Congress or by individual European states where they will assuredly encounter resistance. In Congress, Speaker Mike Johnson was none too sure about the wisdom of this the last time round and seems even less convinced now. The loans will never be repaid by anybody other than the taxpayers of the collective West. The mere proposition to fling more Western wealth at Ukraine will confirm the growing suspicions of Western electorates that the self-proclaimed saviors of Western civilization who pose as their leaders as of a different species, and collectively insane.

